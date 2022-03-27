Zelensky thanks Bono and U2 for establishing campaign to bring Ukrainians home after war

Bono was singled out for his humanitarian efforts by Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has personally thanked Bono and U2 in a video address for spearheading a campaign aimed at helping Ukrainians return home after the war.

Stand Up For Ukraine will be a worldwide social media rally held on April 9 to raise funds to return temporary Ukrainian migrants to their homes “just like before the war”, once safe to do so, President Zelensky said.

“I’m grateful to U2 and Bono for this campaign initiative.

“I’m inviting everybody; musicians, actors, athletes, politicians, businesspeople, everybody. Everyone that wants to join this movement and Stand Up For Ukraine,” President Zelensky said on Saturday.

This comes days after Mr Zelensky’s “well, almost” comments in relation to Ireland as he addressed the EU, which many perceived as criticism of the State’s support of Ukraine thus far.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this was not the case and on Friday night, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Ireland for its efforts in supporting Ukraine.

“Undoubtedly, Ireland is at the forefront within the EU and beyond providing essential support for Ukraine in all possible ways,” Mr Kuleba said on Twitter.

Bono also penned a poem for St Patrick’s Day which likened the Ukrainian President to St Patrick, a poem which was then read out by Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

A summit for the Stand Up For Ukraine event has been authorised by European President Ursula von der Leyen, which will see funds mobilised to repair Ukrainian homes and towns following the devastation of the war.

The funds will be to “restore our homes, restore our Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said.

“When you have a home, you have everything. You have safety, the ability to come back home any time. You know what you have left for your children and that they are there waiting for you.

“Millions of Ukrainians had their own homes, their own dreams.

“They had their own home home until Russian missiles, bombs and shells came in. Until the invaders came and burned down and destroyed absolutely everything,” President Zelensky said.

To date, more than 12,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland but many of the 42m population have fled their homeland to neighbouring countries as the conflict enters its second month.