Zappone’s name was provided to top civil servant late on the night before Cabinet met

NAMES for appointment, including Katherine Zappone as a Special Envoy on Freedom of Expression, were only provided to a top civil servant late on the night before Cabinet met, the Oireachtas committee on Foreign Affairs has been told.

Martin Fraser, Secretary General to the Government, said there had been a memo received on Friday 23 July about Ambassadorial and other appointments, but this did not include any names.

But he added that Ms Zappone’s name “was possibly mentioned to me. I had no involvement in it. It really wasn’t something I was dealing with.”

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen said Minister Coveney had apologised for being “sloppy” with the process, and claimed that he had given the committee the impression that the Friday memo contained the names.

“Maybe I am missing something, but he definitely given me the impression that the name was in the (Friday night) memo,” Mr Cowen said. Minister Coveney had suggested that the name was “not spotted” by Government members.

Mr Fraser said he could not comment, but it wasn’t at the top of his own mind, because there were over 40 items to go before Cabinet and he received 80 emails a day.

“A series of things happened afterwards, as we all know, that made it bigger and bigger and bigger,” he said. But it wasn’t “seen as a big deal” at the time.

On the night before the last Cabinet meeting ahead of the summer recess, an updated memo was received as an email attachment, This contained the names.

This was “the first official knowledge I had of it,” he said of the Zappone nomination.

This email, received by Mr Fraser at 9.24pm on Monday 26 July, had no text —but attached a memo containing the names.

It came from Niall Burgess, top civil servant at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Fraser said he forwarded the email at 9.21am the following morning to two civil servants arranging Cabinet documents for Ministers. Twenty minutes later another notification to the same effect came from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

John Brady of Sinn Féin said one of the most disturbing aspects of the “entire debacle” had been the breach of Cabinet confidentiality that involved the leak of the intended appointment of Ms Zappone.

The information came into the public domain while it was at the Cabinet table, he said.

Mr Fraser said he was a civil servant and did not want to get into argument, or comment on what had happened.

He agreed he had been asked to head an investigation into the leaking of a Mother and Baby Home report in January. Mr Fraser said this had nothing to do with the case at hand. “I am not going to get into commenting on what goes on at Cabinet.”

He added: “I wish people wouldn’t leak from Cabinet.”

On the Mother and Baby Home report, he said: “I haven’t been able to find out who did it (leaked the report to the Sunday Independent). I am not optimistic.”

Mr Brady asked if Mr Fraser had been asked to head up a new leak investigation, and he replied “No.”

Chairman Charlie Flanagan ruled that leak enquiries were outside the remit of the committee.

Mr Fraser said he had headed leak enquiries two or three times “and on no occasion have I been able to find out who did it.” They knew themselves, he added.

Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats asked if Mr Fraser knew of Ms Zappone’s nomination before he received the email on the eve of Cabinet.

Mr Fraser said: “I genuinely don’t know. It was possibly mentioned to me. I had no involvement in it. It really wasn’t something I was dealing with.”

“It wouldn’t have been something that would have seemed unusual to me. I had no dealing with envoys. I wasn’t involved in this appointment.”

But he said he might have become aware a few days earlier when he saw the ‘blank email,” but it “really wasn’t registering” with me, he said. “I don’t work in the Department of Foreign Affairs.”

Mr Fraser, who is to become Ireland’s next Ambassador to the United Kingdom, said he was due to move on from his position with Government.

He could either transfer to another State position or go to work for a multinational, he said. He had spoken to the Taoiseach and other party leaders, he added, and Minister Simon Coveney had ultimately offered him the position.

Mr Fraser told Sorca Clarke, Sinn Féin TD for Longford-Westmeath, that it was “people” who caused leaks, and not the process of submissions of memo. It was “not necessarily” members at Cabinet, he said.

Mr Fraser said he attended the meeting of party leaders, but did not get involved in “party political stuff.” Procedure was followed in this case, he said.

“There was no problem with the procedure. The problem, as everybody knows, is that the Taoiseach wasn’t aware of this. That mistake has been acknowledged and apologised for.”

He did not notify Mr Martin himself “because I assumed everything was in order.”

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney have both apologised to the Fianna Fáil leader for not telling him in advance of the Zappone appointment.

Meanwhile, Independent TD Michael McNamara told him he believed he was only the third non-career diplomat to be appointed to an Ambassadorial post.

Mr Fraser said: “Ambassadors are civil service roles and it is effectively a reassignment from within the public service. We re-assign civil servants all the time. Every promotion I ever got was through a competitive process.”

He said senior posts were advertised internally.

“It would be wrong of me to discus HR matters in the Department of Foreign Affairs. It’s not something I know about."





