‘Your dog should be on a f**king muzzle’ – Olivia Attwood attacked in park for having her dogs off leash

I’m a Celebrity contestant Olivia Attwood was verbally abused by park-goers this morning for walking her two dogs while they were off their leads.

Ms Atwood fought back tears in an online post on Instagram as she shared details of the incident, which occurred while she was walking her two dogs Lola and Stitch.

Recording the video from her car afterwards, the former Love Island star told her two million followers how she could not “believe what people are actually like” after woman a woman called her “that f****ng crazy b**ch from the telly”.

Ms Attwood said she was in a park with her dogs, one of whom is a recue dog, when she had a run in with another dog owner after their three dogs began playing.

She said she has never had an issue with her pets and other dogs or people.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviajade_attwood/2983578610915162624/?hl=en

“And I was like walking over and as I walked over, the woman lunged in and picked up her dog for no reason,” she said.

"Obviously it freaked Lola out so Lola obviously gives it a bark but didn't f****ng bite, didn't make any contact with the dog or the woman. And she turns around to me and is like, ‘You're a f****ng crazy b**ch. I know who you are, you're that f****ng b**ch off the telly. You're that f****ng s**g who come off Love Island.’ And then she's screaming at me.”

Ms Attwood said the woman called her a “psycho” and used “every expletive under the planet”.

“But obviously because she screamed, and I've got a rescue dog, Lola was then like freaked out and then, obviously, Lola was then like doing laps, so I was trying to get hold of Lola and this woman was just like screaming,” she said.

“Then I get the dogs, and I’m going back to the car park and a middle aged man, like 60s, follows me across the car park and I was thinking, ‘Is he going to his car?’ Like what’s he doing? He gets up behind me and goes, ‘I know who you are.'”

“And I said, ‘What’s your point? Like what’s my dog done? Barked at another dog? Yes it’s not a very nice situation, it’s a s**t situation for everyone. You’ve just followed a woman on her own across a car park.’ And he’s going, ‘Your f**king dogs are disgusting.’ Bear in mind, Stitch is doing absolutely nothing just plodding alongside me.”

“I literally never cry, but I’ve never in my life let anyone speak to me like that. But it’s the f**king s**t thing about being in this industry sometimes, you feel like you can’t f**king defend yourself.”

In October, Ms Attwood left the I’m a Celebrity jungle early for medical reasons, and she said that was the only other time she has cried in the last two years.

She later posted a series of messages on her Instagram account, outlining the extensive training that she has done with Lola. She also called out the behaviour of the man who followed her back to her car. She argued that he would not have done it if she was a man.

“I guess you think you can plan for everything, but there are weird people in the dog community now. People who don’t actually like dogs, especially dogs who look like real dogs,” she added.

Expand Close Olivia Attwood. @oliviajade_attwood / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olivia Attwood. @oliviajade_attwood

Expand Close Olivia Attwood. @oliviajade_attwood / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olivia Attwood. @oliviajade_attwood