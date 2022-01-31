Gardaí are currently carrying out searches after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted while out walking in Kilkenny.

The incident occurred shortly before lunchtime in the Johnstown area in the north of the county.

It's understood that the victim, aged in her late teens, was allegedly assaulted before the suspect fled the scene.

The teenager's physical injuries have been described as minor at this stage.

Gardaí are carrying out searches in the area as part of their inquiries and a Garda helicopter has been deployed.

A Garda spokesman said they are responding to a report in the area but could not confirm the exact nature of the alleged incident at this time.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are currently responding to a report in Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, which occurred shortly before lunch time. At this very early stage An Garda Síochána cannot confirm the exact nature of any alleged incident.

"An Garda Síochána will provide clarification as soon as we are able to do so."

More to follow...