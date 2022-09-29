Young people in Dublin design pop up area to reclaim space in the city

Young people from Dublin’s north inner city have reclaimed recreational space along the Royal Canal to socialise and interact with peers.

The project has welcomed young people from Swan youth service to work with local not-for-profit, A Playful City, and HubSpot to reclaim space along Charleville Mall in Dublin 1.

Research by A Playful City shows that there is a “distinct spatial inequality of play space in inner city Dublin”.

Creative director, Neasa Ni Bhriain, said young people are often “marginalised from spaces” where they are either unwelcome or unsafe.

“So, we have been engaging them in constructive, creative ways to help improve their experience in their local environment,” she said.

“In fact, per child in the area, there is only the equivalent of one A3 sheet of paper, per child, of formal play space available for them to play and socialise in.”

Colourful wooden seating, planters and a striking mural have been created along the stretch of the canal near the Swan youth service centre where the young people engage with peers and community activists.

Emilylee Duff (16), who has just started fifth year, said she got involved in the project to benefit the local community.

“At the start we all came, and we were planning ideas and we were like we would love an outdoor café for young people in the community, so that’s when we came up with the idea to do the pop-up,” she said.

“There are all different stations like the baked goods station with teas and coffees, then there’s a hair station, there’s clothes as well that people donate. Everyone’s idea got put into it.

“I loved being involved with this because instead of just sitting in my house all the time, I was in the club, and I was interactive with everyone my own age and I felt like my voice was being heard.”

The director of culture at HubSpot Eimear Marrinan added: “We’ve been working closely with young people to listen to their needs and engage them in discussions about their ambition, entrepreneurship and skill development, connecting them with HubSpotters around the globe.”