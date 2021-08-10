Young man ‘led down an alleyway, pushed into a fire exit and forced to perform an sex act on two strangers’ court hears

Judge Donna McColgan QC ordered Lee Nathaniel Sloss to complete 100 hours of community service and made him the subject of a three-year probation order. Stock image

A YOUNG man was led down an alleyway off Dublin's O'Connell Street, pushed into a fire exit and forced to perform an sex act on two strangers, it has been alleged.

The accused, aged 26 and 23 years old, have denied raping the 20-year-old male, claiming any activity was consensual.

The attack lasted for four minutes, a detective claimed, and one of the accused still had his penis exposed when gardai arrived on the scene.

Judge Brian O'Shea refused bail and remanded the pair in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

The two men, who cannot be identified, appeared before Dublin District Court this morning charged with rape of a male at Princes Street, Dublin 1, near the GPO, in the early hours of August 9.

Detective Garda James Campbell objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and fears the accused were a flight risk.

The detective said the incident was captured on CCTV.

Outlining the allegation, Gda Campbell said the victim was drunkenly stumbling along O'Connell Street when he met the defendants and another man.

Gda Campbell said the parties spoke to each other, there was some pushing and pulling and the victim walked away.

Gda Campbell alleged the men followed the victim, and CCTV showed him being led down an alley.

He was then pushed into a fire exit alcove and forced onto his knees.

Gda Campbell alleged one of the defendants removed his trousers, while the other stood there laughing and watching.

He claimed both men then forced the victim to perform a sex act on them, one after the other.

Gda Campbell alleged the incident was video recorded by a third male, who had since provided a statement to gardai.

The court heard a passing patrol car came upon the scene, and they observed what was happening. One of the defendants had his penis exposed when gardai arrived.

Objecting to bail, Gda Campbell claimed the men were a flight risk and would not turn up for trial. He said they were both single, had no children and had no ties to the jurisdiction.

They both worked in construction, and travelled around Europe engaging in casual work.

Defence solicitor Deborah Cody said the men enjoyed the presumption of innocence, had never come to the attention of gardai before and were willing to abide by any bail conditions.

Ms Cody said the men would be pleading not guilty, and they wished to clear their names.

She said they were interviewed by gardai, and they repeatedly said any sexual activity was consensual.

Judge O'Shea said the allegations were of the most serious type.

He said it was his opinion that the men "had no real reason to remain and a most significant reason to flee" and he refused bail.