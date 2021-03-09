Young man in critical condition after he was ‘struck by car at pedestrian crossing’

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while crossing the road last night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the pedestrian was struck by a car on the Ballinacurra Road, Limerick.

Gardaí report that at around 11.20pm, the man, aged in his twenties, was on the pedestrian crossing when the collision took place.

He was then removed to University Hospital Limerick, where he remains in a critical condition.

Local divisions are currently in place in Limerick, and a technical examination is now underway at the scene according to Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who were in the Ballinacurra or Childers Road area between 11.15-11.30pm - particularly any road users who may have camera footage - to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Roxboro on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.

As the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of Gardaí, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has also been notified.

Irish Independent