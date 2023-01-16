Young man hospitalised following fall from cliff in Co Cork

A young man is being treated for serious leg injuries in hospital following a fall from cliffs in Cobh, Co Cork.

A multi-agency rescue mission was launched yesterday afternoon after a young man fell from height of almost 10 metres and landed on a beach.

At 3.35pm, Crosshaven RNLI volunteers were requested to launch and assist the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and Cobh Fire Brigade in the rescue effort.

A spokesperson for the the Crosshaven RNLI said the young man slipped and fell from the cliffs east of the Pilot Station in Cobh and suffered a serious leg injury.

“The NAS Paramedics and Fire service personnel were able to access and treat the casualty, but were unable to extract the patient,” the spokesperson said.

"The lifeboat was able to be beached and took on board the stretchered patient along with two paramedics for continuation of care and transferred them to Kennedy Quay, where once again the fire service assisted in extracting the casualty to the ambulance.”

The spokesperson described the rescue effort as an example of “good inter agency cooperation”.

If members of the public see someone who is in trouble in the water, they are reminded to call 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard.