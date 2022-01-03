A young man has drowned off Árainn Mhór island in Co Donegal this afternoon.

It is understood the local man had been swimming with another person at the beach at Leadbh Gharbh when he got into difficulties.

A spokesperson for Malin Head Coastguard said the Coastguard helicopter from Sligo responded to the incident.

They received the call at 2.40pm this afternoon.

The local RNLI lifeboat on the island was tasked to the scene at 2.50pm.

“We got the call at approximately 2.40pm from a member of the public advising the swimmer was in difficulty.

“He was swimming just off the shore and a local got him ashore and started performing CPR.

“The rescue helicopter from Sligo and the Árainn Mhór lifeboat was tasked to the scene. He was recovered from the water by a local person shortly after we got the call. He died sometime afterwards at the scene.

“There was also an ambulance and local doctor on scene as well,” the spokesperson said.