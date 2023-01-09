Young man dies after collision between car and van in Co Limerick

The collision occurred on the R513 between Garryspillane and Ballylanders

A young man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick earlier today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal incident on the R513 Garryspillane to Ballylanders road.

The collision occurred at around 6.15am and involved a car and a van.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The male driver of the van, late 50s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.”

The R513 is currently closed from Garryspillane village to Ballylanders village and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene is underway by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.