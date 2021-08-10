Young man (25) dies after being stabbed in the neck in Tallaght 

The scene of the stabbing at MacUilliam Road near Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A 25-year-old man has died after being stabbed during a street row in Tallaght this evening.

The victim suffered “catastrophic injuries” in the assault which happened on a street at Mac Uilliam Road at around 7.15pm.

It is understood he was stabbed in the neck and suffered major blood loss.

A second man, aged in his 40s, was also injured and was taken to hospital. His injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

While no arrests have been made, gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and believe the stabbing may be linked to an earlier row in the locality.

The suspect is understood to have had a Jack Russell dog with him when the attack happened.

It is understood the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

A large number of public order units from across the city’s south side rushed to the area and detectives at the scene gave CPR to the victim.

“The situation was hostile at the scene in the aftermath of the assault but it got resolved,” a source told Independent.ie

“Gardaí are currently at scene of a serious assault at Mac Uilliam Road, Tallaght that occurred this evening Tuesday 10th August, 2021 at approximately 7.15p.m,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“The man (age unknown) was removed from the scene in a serious life threatening condition to Tallaght University Hospital,” she added.

Gardaí later confirmed the young man had died.

A post mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí tonight appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who were in the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm, including any passing taxis with dash cam footage, to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or any garda station.

Meanwhile, local Fianna Fáil councillor Charlie O’Connor said the stabbing “will cause deep shock, obviously in the estate but also in the wider community in Tallaght”.

“It will upset many, many people. It’s very sad,” he told Independent.ie.