A 19-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Cork, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Bandon attended the scene of the single vehicle crash on the R586 Dunmanway road, Dromovane, Enniskeane at approximately 12.20am this morning, Tuesday June 28.

A garda spokesperson said: “The vehicle left the road and hit trees and foliage.

"The male driver (19 years) was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“The road is currently being examined by the Collision Forensic Investigators and remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the Bandon to Enniskeane Road between midnight and 12.30am this morning are asked to make the footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.