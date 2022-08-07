Young girl (4) who died in Sligo caravan park accident named locally as Alice Dunleavy

A young girl who tragically died at a caravan park in Enniscrone, Co Sligo on Friday has been named locally as Alice Kitty Dunleavy.

It is believed that the four-year-old, who is from Ballina in Co Mayo but was visiting the caravan park on holidays, was struck by a vehicle in the tragic accident.

She was rushed to University Hospital Sligo where she later passed away.

Alice is survived by her devastated parents John and Ann Marie, sisters Rose and April, and grandparents Michael and Claire Courell as well as Michael and Eithne Dunleavy.

The young girl is reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home in Ballina this evening from 7pm until 9pm.

Her funeral mass, a “Mass of the Angels”, will take place at St Muredach’s Cathedral at 1.30pm on Monday with a burial afterwards at Leigue Cemetery, Ballina.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occurred of Alice Kitty Dunleavy, of "Dunell", Lord Edward St, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Tragically, at the age of 4, following an accident.

“Alice, loved and cherished daughter of John & Ann Marie, treasured sister of Rose & April, grandchild of Michael & Claire Courell & Michael & Eithne Dunleavy.

“Sadly, missed by her parents, sisters, grandparents, Aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Gone To the Angels.

“Reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home, Ballina, on Sunday evening from 7pm until 9pm.

“Funeral will arrive to St. Muredach’s Cathedral for on Monday for Mass of the Angels at 1.30pm with funeral proceeding to Leigue Cemetery, Ballina."

Tributes have been pouring in for the “beautiful child” online over the weekend, with many families offering their condolences to the Dunleavys.

A Galway mother wrote: “Our sympathy to all thinking of ye all at this sad time the loss of your beautiful girl may she rest in peace”

Another said: “Everyone's worst nightmare. R.I.P. little girl. Something so tragic can happen in a split second. The poor family and driver, their lives will never be the same again.”

A third added: “Such devastating news to hear this eve, absolutely heartbreaking for her family, may the little angel rest in peace. God look over her family, you all are in my thoughts and prayers.”

While another wrote: “Beautiful Alice, there are no words. I am absolutely devastated to learn of your passing. You were a ray of sunshine who always had a smile on your face. You will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing you.

“To John, Ann Marie, Rose and April you are in my thoughts and prayers at this horrific time. Sending you all my love. Rest In Peace Alice xox”

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Enniscrone, Co Sligo.”

The incident occurred at a caravan park overlooking Killala Bay.

“A four-year-old child was injured during the incident.”

“She was taken to University Hospital Sligo where she has since passed away.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.”