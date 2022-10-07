Young adult in Galway has died from meningitis B

The HSE West confirmed its Department of Public Health covering the west and north-west is investigating a single case of confirmed meningococcal disease in Galway

A young adult in Galway had died from meningitis B, making it the third death from the potentially deadly infection in recent weeks.

The two previous deaths were in Dublin and Limerick and there is no connection between the three tragedies.

The HSE West confirmed its Department of Public Health covering the west and north-west is investigating a single case of confirmed meningococcal disease in Galway.

They were notified that the young person has subsequently sadly died.

Close contacts identified by public health have been contacted and offered treatment in accordance with national guidance, a spokeswoman said today.

“Person-to-person spread of meningococcal disease is very unusual, especially with others who are not a household or physically close personal contact,” she said.

Meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacteria and viruses.

Bacterial meningitis is less common but usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics.

“Bacterial meningitis may be accompanied by septicaemia (blood poisoning). The bacteria live naturally in the nose and throat of normal healthy persons without causing illness. The spread of the bacteria is caused by droplets from the nose and mouth. The illness occurs most frequently in young children and adolescents, usually as isolated cases,” she said.

Bacterial meningitis or septicaemia requires urgent antibiotic treatment.

While the risk to the wider community is considered low, the HSE has urged the general public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of this disease. These can include:

· Severe Headaches;

· Fever;

· Vomiting;

· Drowsiness;

· Discomfort from bright light;

· Neck stiffness;

· Rash.

“We advise that if anyone has concerns, they should contact their GP immediately and ensure that medical expertise is sought.”.