The mother of a young man who died in a freak accident on a cliff edge in Co Cork last year said the site of his death needs to be made safer as a matter of urgency.

This week an inquest found that Conor King (22) tripped and fell 20 metres (60 feet) down onto rocks in a clifftop blowhole while camping with friends and died instantly from catastrophic head injuries.

Mr King had been surfing but then joined his friends at the campsite where they consumed some beer by a campfire and played music.

The inquest heard that shortly after 11pm, some horseplay began and a number of young men began to jokingly wrestle each other.

Several witnesses told the inquest that, during a lull in the horseplay, Conor King had stood up, stepped back in the darkness and said: "Who's next?"

When he took another step back, he vanished into the blowhole in the pitch dark.

His friends said it was clear Conor did not realise he was so close to the entrance to the sea cave.

Speaking on Cork’s 96fm Conor’s devastated mother Maura said all she can do is try to “keep going”.

At the inquest, South Cork Coroner Frank O'Connell said he would be raising the issue of safety fencing around the blowhole after being told there was evidence of old campfires in the area surrounding it.

Ms King echoed this sentiment and said “it’s quite obviously” a place that should be blocked off.

Ms King is campaigning for the cave entrance to be covered but said she has run into numerous difficulties as the blowhole is located on a right of way through private land.

“It should be fenced off. It doesn’t matter what red tape... it should be fenced off. The rapid response guys said it, the coroner said it, I said it last year.”

Ms King added that the blowhole is just minutes away from popular coastal amenities where families spend time in summer months and at anytime a young person could wander off and fall into it.

She said the loss of Conor has been “catastrophic” for the family, but they are trying to live everyday as best they can in their “beautiful son’s” memory.

“You put one foot in front of the other and try to have fun every day. That’s what Conor did. That’s what I taught him to do. You know kindness, fun, simplicity, nature. I tried to teach them about the simple things in life.”

Ms King said she was “always in awe” of her son’s kindness and everybody at his wake last year told stories about his good nature.

She said his kindness was exemplified by the fact that he minded his cousin who has special needs throughout the pandemic whenever his aunt needed help.

“The values that I tried to pass onto Conor, that I did pass onto Conor, and that’s why he was so loved. He was loved because he was such fun, and he was kind.”

When Mr King fell from the cliff edge, his friend Gary Barrett swam out to sea so he could access the seaward entrance to the blowhole - and then desperately trying to revive his friend in the pitch black interior of the sea cavern.

Mr Barrett also had to hold his friend above the incoming tide and waves for almost an hour and had to be hospitalised for hypothermia once both young men were winched from the blowhole.

Ms King said Mr Barrett’s bravery and kindness must also be remembered.

“We’ll talk about Gary’s kindness, the boy who went down to save him. It’s incredible kindness, bravery wow…. What an incredible, incredible guy.”

Ms King said her maternal instincts kicked in while at the inquest, so she could give courage to all those in attendance and to encourage everyone to “embrace the life they have”.

She said was relived to hear that her son did not suffer, and that the nature of his injuries meant he passed away quickly.

Ms King said other bereaved mothers, including the mother of Cameron Blair who died from a knife wound in January 2020, have reached out to her and given her added strength.

“You just must draw up your courage and you must do it. You have no choice but to keep going and beautiful friends I have who have held me that come and cry with me and they laugh with me and it’s the understanding in grief.

“You can cry one second and you can laugh the next second. I never knew that. I never wanted to know it, but you know the friends that understand that they’re the ones that have held me the most,” she said.