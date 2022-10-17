Suzanne Jackson’s creative input will still be at the forefront of Sosu Cosmetics after the beauty mogul appointed a new chief executive of the business.

The company was founded in 2015 and now has an offering of over 100 beauty and skincare products.

In 2018, the company launched a second brand of tanning products, Dripping Gold. Its Wonder Water product has sold over one million units to date.

Ms Jackson said it was an easy decision to hand over the reins to Caroline Dalton who has a wealth of experience as Primark’s head of buying.

Suzanne will now focus heavily on the creative side of the business, putting her energy into marketing and product development.

“It was an easy decision because I’m very much a realist and I’m very aware of everything I do in business,” she told Independent.ie.

“I can only bring the company as far as I’ve brought it and I just noticed that we’ve just been staggering for the last year or two and I know that’s down to me just not having the right people at the top in place.

“So, I wanted to invest in a CEO who’s basically going to take over the reins, come in and grow the company and give us that expansion that I know we have because we’re only scratching the surface with me there running the business, so it wasn’t a hard decision.

“It will be obviously that little bit harder to completely let go but I’m still involved within the areas that I excel in, which are branding, marketing and product development. So, I’m going to focus on those three areas and hand everything else over.

“Caroline is running the whole business, but I just want to keep my finger in the creative side because when you’re running a company you get pulled into all areas of the business and I find then you lose your creativity and you almost just become burnt out.”

Ms Jackson’s hopes for the business are to crack the European market and expand globally before eventually making its way to the US, Australia and Dubai.

“To be honest, there’s been lots of missed potential for us because I haven’t had a CEO there, so I’ve missed a lot of opportunities and I’m not missing them anymore. Caroline is the woman to take over; she is, in my opinion, the queen of beauty,” she said.

“There’s no one else for the job in my opinion. I was so ecstatic when she accepted our offer. I’ve wanted Caroline to be my CEO since I first met her eight years ago.”

Ms Jackson and her husband Dylan spend the summer months living in Portugal and have plans to eventually buy a property and spend a larger chunk of time there, a move which she said did not impact her decision to step down as CEO.

The Dublin native is also the co-founder of Mantra, a footwear and sunglasses brand, and creator of Talking Is Medicine, an Instagram platform which promotes positivity and self-care.

“I set it up as a hobby and it’s a page that sheds light on the struggles that we have day-to-day; things that just get us bogged down and it’s really about giving people that extra motivation to keep going and strive for more,” she said.

“I just wish that during my tough days in business and in life that I would have come across a page like this that just sheds a bit of light on that and gives you a bit of a kick. It’s all about resonating with people and I’m going to be doing a lot more with that in 2023.”

Ms Jackson said she has big plans for the platform which she will soon reveal and also hopes to do more TV work in the future as well as launching a new brand.

“I’m also working on another brand at the moment that potentially will be launched next year under Dripping Gold – but a separate category- and that’s going to be coming next year so that’s very exciting,” she said.

“It’s going to be another passion project that’s going to come to life in 2023.”