‘You lived in fear’ – Past pupil at Blackrock College reveals abuse by former Christian Brother

A former pupil at Blackrock College has told how he was sexually and physically abused by a teacher during the 1970s.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline today, Aidan Moore, who now lives in Kenya, said he was abused by former Christian Brother Edward Baylor.

Baylor previously taught at Christian Brother schools throughout the UK. He died in 1992 in Dublin.

Read More

A spokesperson for the Spiritans confirmed to Independent.ie that Baylor, who was a “layperson”, was convicted of a child abuse case in July 1988 in a court in Dundrum.

“We are aware of Mr Moore’s appearance on Liveline today and we have no dispute with the accuracy of his account of the abuse by Edward Baylor that he suffered,” the spokesperson said.

“I can’t comment on who the victim was in the case that was successfully pursued to conviction.

“As I understand it, Mr Baylor left our employment as soon he was arrested on suspicion of abuse; the investigation was pursued by An Garda Síochána directly.”

Mr Moore said Baylor was a “violent” man and students “lived in fear” when in his presence.

“I joined Willow Park in 1974 as a seven-year-old, in the academic year 77’ and 78’. I was in fifth form, and Edward Baylor was a teacher, he taught me English and History,” he said.

“He was formally a Christian Brother although we knew him as Mr Baylor. He was a man of short stature, he had a comb-over and he was also a vicious and violent man. He had a reputation within the school, I was aware of him before I even got to fifth form but only as a man with an incredible temper.

“While in fifth form, one day in class I got to see the violence that he was capable of. He absolutely pummeled a classmate of mine in a fit of violence I’d never witnessed before. That’s how life in class with him was, you lived in fear.”

Mr Moore said he was sexually abused by Baylor at the teacher’s home in Stillorgan in 1978.

“In the spring of 1978, he said he would bring me to a Blackrock College junior and senior cup match, the Leinster rugby schools competition, little bit unusual in that I was only on the C team in Willow Park. I wasn’t a standout rugby player by any stretch,” he said.

“But he decided that he would take me alone, he drove me to a number of games in his old Ford Escort, and then after games he would drive me back to his house in Stillorgan. I too lived in Stillorgan, but he drove me to his house.

“In terms of abuse that took place, I do remember standing in his living room in the evening, there were no lights on in the room, it was dusk time, it’s a memory that just sticks with me ever since.

“He came up behind me, he pressed himself against me, he put his hands around the front of my trousers and touched my privates. More happened I know, but it’s still not clear to me what else actually happened in terms of abuse.

“I just reach a point where it all goes blank, I was so traumatized that this memory is not from the time, it wasn’t unlocked until I was in my mid-20s, 14 years later. I was having issues with depression and anger, and it was pretty devastating to go through that.

“Sexual abuse was one thing, he was also a physical abuser, he was a psychological abuser, he was just a horrible man.

“I had my first sexual experience at the age of 11 with a 62-year-old man, that’s what he did to me, and I know he did it to others.”

Mr Moore said as a result of the abuse he has suffered with depression and “incredible rage” for over 40 years.

“For a lot of that time, I lived within my head not being able to function as a regular human being. Last year, I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

Blackrock College issued an apology to victims of sexual abuse which it described as a “shameful period” in the school's history that it “deeply regretted”.

In a letter to parents signed by the principal Alan MacGinty, he said the school sympathised with past pupils who suffered such "harrowing and life changing experiences".

Mr MacGinty assured current parents and guardians that the school would work diligently to ensure the highest standard of care for all students and staff.