An Irish man who is a Ukrainian resident has spoken about the long and frightening journey his family endured in recent days to reach safety.

Tom O’Callaghan, who is a native of Co Kerry, has been living in Kyiv with his wife Anna and two children for the last five years.

He left Kyiv with his family and Anna’s aunt last Thursday as the Russian invasion began.

Mr O’Callaghan said they played to move to the west of Ukraine for a short period, but as the shelling began at 5am on Thursday morning their only option was to flee for the border.

“We were planning for the worst but hoping for the best. We never thought it would be as big as it was to be honest,” he said.

“You could hear thuds in the distance, and we had jets flying low overhead as we were leaving. It was essentially, it was a parking lot leaving Kyiv. The first couple of kilometres took us a couple of hours.”

Mr O’Callaghan said their children have been “remarkable resilient” and the whole family has shown incredible composure since the evacuation began.

“Even the morning it happened, you’d be surprised when all that is going on and you can hear stuff in the distance how calm you are.

“It was a strange kind of a calm actually.”

There were several routes out of Ukraine and the family unfortunately took what turned out to be one of the slowest ones on the Polish border near Liviv.

The 530km journey to Liviv took them 20 hours and Mr O’Callaghan said there were “nervous moments along the way” as reports came in that cities they were passing though would be targeted by Russian forces.

The family finally reached the queue for the border crossing at Budomezh on Saturday morning.

The queue was 12 kilometres long and extremely slow moving, however, and the family did not reach border control until 52 hours later on Monday afternoon.

“At some parts of the journey you were doing a kilometre every four hours and then in some stretches of the journey you might do 200 metres in two hours.

“You’d know where the border crossing was with your GPS but you had no idea what was going on up ahead.”

Mr O’Callaghan said while there was a “line of cars you could never imagine” the was also a definite “sense of community” and anyone who attempted to skip the queue was blocked by other honest onlookers.

“The really strange thing was the people who were walking to the border. There were people who were passing us with their suitcases on their rollers and walking the last 10 kilometres to the border.”

After passing through Poland, Mr O’Callaghan and his family reached relatives who live near Hannover in Germany in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He said he a “great sleep last night” but the family has not had a chance to consider when it will be possible for them to return home.

Mr O’Callaghan works with Enterprise Ireland in Kyiv and for now he is concentrating on helping the people who are still in the Ukraine.

“You feel safe but you kind of feel helpless too… I’ve been calling around other people who have left and we were lucky to get out – both Ukrainian and ex-pats, and now we’ve been on the phone all day.

“We’re trying to figure out what we can do from where we are because we can do a lot more from here than if we were stuck in Ukraine. It kind of comes down to how we can help from this point of the border now.”

He added that people in Ukraine are “putting up a damn good fight at the moment” and EU member states should help them in whatever way they can.

“They’re fighting for their homeland. They’re fighting for their existence.

“We consider ourselves fortunate, but at the same time we know who we have left behind and we’re trying to figure out how and where we can help from here.”

