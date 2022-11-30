'You get flashbacks. I believe she is at peace, but I’ll never be at peace' - brother of missing woman Ellen Coss Brown

Ellen Coss Brown disappeared without a trace 23 years ago.

The much-loved mother of one from Ballyfermot in Dublin has never been seen or heard from since.

Her disappearance has cast a dark shadow on the lives of all who loved her.

Ellen vanished while returning home from Holyhead in Wales after an extended stay with her sister Bertha in Manchester.

Bertha waved her off from Piccadilly station on a cold November day in 1999.

It was a journey Ellen had travelled many times before – a train from Manchester Piccadilly to Holyhead, then back home to Dublin by ferry.

Ellen, who would now be 73, was 51 when she went missing and, at the time, was said to be struggling with her mental health following the death of her mother.

Searches by police in Wales and England and by gardaí and her brother in Dublin all proved fruitless.

Ellen’s son Peter was living in Penge, south London, at the time and spoke to his mum the night before she went missing.

He recalled her telling him at the end of the phone call that she loved him, but this was not unusual for them.

About a year after she went missing, Peter and his aunt Bertha had to view a body in Bournemouth that had been in the water for some time.

He did not think it looked like her. The family gave DNA samples and after an anxious wait the remains turned out not to be those of Ellen.

The Port of Holyhead in Wales where Ellen was supposed to return home from. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg

Ellen’s brother Tom Brown has dedicated his life since then to the plight of missing and endangered adults and children. He has often travelled to Holyhead hoping he might find her, and spent months trawling the streets of Dublin in a desperate bid to locate his missing sister.

He was told there was a woman who resembled Ellen living on the streets of Dublin, and he slept rough for weeks in the hope he would find her. He did find the woman, but although she bore a striking similarity to Ellen, it was not her.

“You can get your hopes up a lot when people think they have seen her,” he said. “In that case, I can understand why people thought it was Ellen. The woman looked very like her, but it wasn’t her.

“I had great help and support from within the homeless community then. And I appreciated it.

“Unless you have experienced it, it is not something people can really understand,” he added.

“A person can die of cancer, and everyone can relate to that but not when someone goes missing.

“You get flashbacks of searching for her in places I heard she may have been seen.

“Basically, your life goes on hold.”

After more than two decades of searching and constantly wondering, Mr Brown has given up hope of finding Ellen alive again.

“In my sister’s case, I hope someday her body will be found. I certainly don’t believe she is walking around somewhere,” he added.

“God love her. I believe she is at peace. But with that said, I’ll never be at peace.

“It leaves a void in your life that can never really be filled.

“You’ll always get people being well-meaning saying, ‘Hopefully she will turn up’, but really it’s unlikely.

“You can decide to go missing and block life out, but that will only last so long.

“My mother is buried in England, and if Ellen decided to go missing, she could not stay away forever from my mother’s grave.

“We had someone working in the graveyard watching to see if anyone ever tended to the grave, but nobody ever did.

“And when this happens, (someone disappears) it extracts all the enjoyment out of your life. Especially around anniversaries.

“But now and again, in spite of yourself, you remember all the craic we used to have together. She used to love a laugh.”