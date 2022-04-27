‘You are taking us all for fools, aren’t you?’ – Russian Ambassador challenged over denial of Russian atrocities in Ukraine

Drivetime’s Sarah McInernery has accused the Russian Ambassador Yuri Filatov of taking the Irish public for “fools” by repeatedly claiming that Russian atrocities in Ukraine are being carried-out by Ukrainian armed forces.

During a testy interview on the RTÉ programme this evening, the Russian Ambassador denied that Russian forces were responsible for civilian casualties in cities like Bucha, Mariupol and Kramatorsk.

Mr Filatov also argued that in some instances, western media outlets and Ukrainian officials have colluded and staged footage showing war crimes.

Ms McInernery put it to Mr Filatov that independent journalists verified that a Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol resulted in civilian casualties, including the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

However, Mr Filatov said he is aware of the woman and “afterwards she gave birth”. He said a picture which showed the woman being taken away on a stretcher was “staged” and it featured a “Ukrainian model”.

“It’s very difficult and insulting to our listeners to listen to what you are saying,” Ms McInenery said.

“You are taking us all for fools, aren’t you? Because what your contention seems to be and what Russia’s contention seems to be, is that Russia invaded Ukraine and after that point, Ukrainians in response started randomly killing each other, raping each other, their own citizens, in an effort to frame Russia for those crimes…The whole world is in on this big lie is what Russia is saying?”

In response, Mr Filatov said he is offering a “different point of view” and it is not right to “hate the messenger”.

In the in weeks leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr Filatov repeatedly denied that Russia would attack its neighbour. Speaking today he said he still “subscribes” to what he said at the time but there is a “chance” he did not know “every circumstance”.

“It’s not necessarily that all the ambassadors are consulted in very difficult and changing situation,” he said.

“At no point time in my life, and my professional career, nobody, nobody questioned my personal integrity and I’m not going to accept that now.”

Mr Fliatov said he understands why some people in Ireland are unhappy by the images that are emerging from Ukraine, but he claimed once again that they are false.

“I understand them [Irish public], and I pity them because they’re [images] the objects of propaganda warfare,” he said.

He added that the Russian embassy in Ireland has received communications and letters from members of the Irish public who also “think outside the box” and question the “high moral ground which blames all things on Russia”.

After the interview Ms McInerney said: “Mr Filatov made a series of claims in that interview about Mariupol, Kramatorsk and elsewhere which have been investigated and dismissed by multiple independent analysts.”