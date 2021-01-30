‘You are strong Mam’ – Vicky Phelan shares touching letter from her son as she opens up about US medical trial

Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan has opened up about the moment she "crumbled" saying goodbye to her two young children before she went to America for pioneering treatment.

The Limerick woman travelled to Maryland in the US earlier this month to take part in a clinical trial, which she hopes will prolong her life after the Pembro drugs she was on stopped working.

Speaking on The Late Late Show on Friday she said she’s experiencing only a few side effects from the treatment so far but admitted that saying goodbye to her young children, Amelia and Darragh, was heartbreaking.

She said: “I wasn't breaking down even though I could feel it bubbling very close to the surface and then Darragh came down with a little letter that he wrote to me, a little note with a picture on the front but it was the words inside.

“When I read it that was it, I just crumbled, I couldn't do it anymore.

“I just got upset and I was bawling and he was hugging me, I was hugging him, it was just beautiful.”

Host Ryan Tubridy read Darragh’s touching letter on the show, which said: “You are strong Mam and you always face your fears to save peoples lives so I try to keep you as strong as I can with my kisses and hugs and you will be with me every day because we all love you, Darragh, Dad and Amelia love you so much.

“I will see you every day and always be with you. See you in March, love Darragh.”

Last Tuesday, she went into the hospital, where unfortunately a scan showed that some of her tumours have doubled since September.

“Even though I was quite anxious about the side effects, I was quite anxious to get going,” Ms Phelan said. “I have eleven tumours here. How am I still standing? How am I not in pain?”

She was originally supposed to be administered three drugs this week, and she was “worried about a kind of combination and the side effects.”

“But the main immunotherapy drug was not given to me on Tuesday… because I’ve had such an amount of radiation on my pelvis.”

Ms Phelan was told that people who had received previous treatments such as her would be at risk for some of the more dangerous side effects of the drug.

“One of the big side effects of the drug is bleeding. Blood in your urine, blood in your stool.

“They’re waiting for approval from the FDA for a lower dosage for people like me.

“I’ve been very lucky to have very mild side effects,” she said, expanding that so far she’s only experienced some fatigue and pain in her legs.

She said that she is determined to try to stay positive.

Ms Phelan said: “There is no point in worrying about these things until they are impacting on your quality of life.

“The secret [to staying optimistic] is having had so much crap - to be quite honest - thrown my way over the years… If I go down that spiral, and start feeling sorry for myself… I rationalise: there’s always somebody worse off than you.

“(Late Cervical Check campaigner) Ruth Morrissey, for example, had terrible pain,” she said. “And I’d feel guilty when I would meet her - because she was so positive - and here she was on crutches.

“Until I was put in this position where I knew my time was limited, I would have been the same as everyone else.”

For the time being, Ms Phelan will continue with the medical trial, and is scheduled to return to Ireland sometime in March.

She said that she has settled in well in America and has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from the Irish public.

“I kind of have a routine now at this stage and I think I like to have a routine, I'm one of those kinds of people.

“I have a fabulous apartment building and there's an amazing coffee machine downstairs in the lobby.

“It's really fancy. I'm in heaven here it's fabulous. With my big takeaway coffee cup, I go down in my pyjamas, nobody cares here, I go down, get my coffee bring it back up to my apartment and have a nice leisurely breakfast.

“First thing in the morning when I get up, it's afternoon for you so I ring my kids. That's the first thing I do," Ms Phelan said.

Irish Independent