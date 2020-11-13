Yorkshire Ripper's first victim was Irish woman Anna Brosnan

The death of Britain's most notorious serial killer has come as cold comfort for the extended Irish family of his first victim.

Peter Sutcliffe (74) was dubbed 'The Yorkshire Ripper' for a series of savage killings which terrorised northern England in the 1970s and early 1980s.

He died in a UK hospital after refusing treatment for Covid-19, 39 years into a whole-life term for a killing spree which claimed the lives of 13 women.

Sutcliffe refused treatment at North Durham University Hospital where he had been transferred after falling critically ill at the maximum security HMP Frankland.

A further seven women were injured in attacks by the long-distance lorry driver.

The bungled police hunt for him – with key leads ignored or misplaced over six years – sparked a major overhaul of major crime investigation strategy in the UK.

Sutcliffe's first victim – who miraculously survived a savage attack in 1975 – was an Irish woman who had settled in the Yorkshire industrial town of Keighley.

Known as 'Irish Annie', Anna Patricia Brosnan, was 42 when she was savagely attacked by Sutcliffe and, while she survived, she was left traumatised for the rest of her life.

Anna was born in Tralee, Co Kerry, on March 21, 1933, to farmer Michael Brosnan and his wife.

All the Brosnan children – nine girls and three boys – were brought up in Tralee but were keen to travel abroad for a better life and economic opportunity.

Anna was only 15 years old when she left home in 1948, joining her eldest sister, Helen, who had settled in the Yorkshire town of Keighley after World War II.

Eleven miles north-west of Bradford, Keighley was an industrial town with a strong history of Irish Catholic immigration, from the time of the Great Famine of the 1840s to those leaving Ireland in the 1950s. They found work in the wool and cotton mills and factories producing machinery and munitions.

Anna was employed as a playing-cards sorter in Waddington's factory when she met textiles-accessories maker Roman Rogulskyj, six years her senior.

They shared a background of farming and Roman Catholicism, coupled with new lives in a different country.

Anna and Roman were married on February 19, 1955, at St Anne's Church in Keighley, with Roman's father, Mychalo, as a witness.

The marriage lasted 18 years, ending in divorce in July 1973. They did not have children.

Anna apparently lost some of her confidence after the divorce.

Known as 'Irish Annie' in the town's pubs and cafes, she enjoyed working in Woolworths near her home on the sloping thoroughfare of Highfield Lane.

Like many former industrial centres across northern England, Keighley was then in sharp economic decline – derelict mills and factories crumbled beside the River Worth, while brutal town planning swept away fine buildings, leaving boarded-up terraces and lacklustre pubs.

Such deprived industrial centres proved to be the chosen hunting ground for Peter Sutcliffe.

It was when she was making her way home from the town on the night of July 4, 1975 – a Friday evening – that Anna was set upon and attacked by the man who would become known as the Yorkshire Ripper.

Peter Sutcliffe grabbed her and beat her to within an inch of her life, eventually leaving her for dead on the streets, but she was found, unconscious and bleeding, by a passing teenager.

Sutcliffe, who often used a screwdriver in his attacks, had brutally beaten her and attempted to slash her stomach.

However, he fled when he was disturbed by a person walking nearby.

Anna was rushed to hospital with three lacerations to her skull and fractures caused by a heavy instrument.

Surgeons at Leeds Infirmary Hospital operated for almost 12 hours to save her life.

The injuries she suffered were so severe that splinters of bone had to be removed from near her brain.

While she survived the ordeal, Anna was left psychologically traumatised.

The Irish woman was one of those who attended the 1981 trial of Peter Sutcliffe which still ranks as one of the most high-profile murder trials in British history.

Sutcliffe was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 13 women and the attempted murder of seven more, including Anna Brosnan.

Later, it was confirmed that the sentence would be a whole life term – meaning Sutcliffe would die behind bars.

It transpired that Sutcliffe was caught by chance – with two police officers becoming suspicious of a car driven by a man, with a woman in the front seat, and which had false number plates.

The two officers were not members of the so-called 'Ripper Squad' which had become fixated on a tape recording mailed to the lead detective by a man claiming to be the killer.

That hoax tape recording involved a man with a Wearside accent – and resulted in a massive amount of wasted effort by the police team as they focused on Wearside, some 100 miles from where most of the victims’ lives were claimed.

Years later a man – an alcoholic with a history of petty crime and homelessness – was identified by DNA as having submitted the hoax tape and was jailed.

It is still believed that Sutcliffe killed far more than 13 women.

His 13 confirmed murder victims were Wilma McCann (1975), Emily Jackson (1976), Irene Richardson (1977), Patricia "Tina" Atkinson (1977), Jayne MacDonald (1977), Jean Jordan (1977), Yvonne Pearson (1978), Helen Rytka (1978), Vera Millward (1978), Josephine Whitaker (1979), Barbara Leach (1979), Marguerite Walls (1980) and Jacqueline Hill (1980).

Anna Brosnan died in the UK in 2008 at the age of 75.

Over recent years, Sutcliffe suffered from a range of medical problems including heart trouble, diabetes and obesity.

He had also been subjected to two very serious attacks in prison by fellow inmates, one of which left him blind in one eye.

The victims killed by Sutcliffe included married women, teenage girls, shop assistants, sex workers, students and clerks.