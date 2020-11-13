| 8.5°C Dublin

Yorkshire Ripper's first victim was Irish woman Anna Brosnan

Kerry-born Anna miraculously survived savage attack in 1975

Yorkshire Ripper killer Peter Sutcliffe has died, aged 74 Expand

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

The death of Britain's most notorious serial killer has come as cold comfort for the extended Irish family of his first victim.

Peter Sutcliffe (74) was dubbed 'The Yorkshire Ripper' for a series of savage killings which terrorised northern England in the 1970s and early 1980s.

He died in a UK hospital after refusing treatment for Covid-19, 39 years into a whole-life term for a killing spree which claimed the lives of 13 women.

