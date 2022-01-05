Yellow weather warning for snow and ice from tomorrow as country heads into cold snap

MOTORISTS and pedestrians are urged to travel with care as Ireland will see temperatures drop to minus 3C or even minus 4C overnight with the risk of sleet and snow showers.

The warning came as Met Éireann forecast cold, wintry conditions over the next five days with the weekend likely to see widespread rain showers with only patchy spells of sunshine.

It has put in place a yellow weather warning for snow and ice the entire country from 4pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday due to cold conditions and risk of snow and ice.

Met Éireann's Matthew Martin stressed there will be a major contrast between the mild weather last week and the bracing conditions likely over the coming days.

"Frost and ice will settle in quickly after dark tonight with temperatures dipping back to between 0C and minus 3C," he said.

"However, as cloud thickens from the west and southerly winds strengthen the frost and ice will clear from most areas as temperatures rise. A band of rain will reach the west coast soon after midnight, extending quickly eastwards and turning to sleet or snow for a short time in parts of Ulster."

Thursday morning will see some sunny spells along the east coast.

"Showers will turn increasingly wintry as the day progresses with colder air pushing in from the Atlantic.

"Falls of sleet or snow are possible in some areas by evening, mainly across the western half of the country. There will be afternoon highs of 4C to 8C but it will turn much colder by evening time with a fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west wind."

Thursday night will be cold with wintry showers, some of which will fall as sleet or snow.

Some Atlantic counties may even experience localised thunderstorms.

"There will be fairly widespread showers on Friday morning, with some falls of sleet or snow initially and it will be icy in places," he said.

"It will turn a little less cold as the day progresses with good sunny spells developing for the afternoon in the north and east. However, showery rain will move in across parts of the west and southwest with maximum afternoon temperatures on Friday of 4C to 8C."

"Rain will clear from the east quickly on Saturday morning and it will brighten up with good spells of winter sunshine."

"But scattered showers will follow from the west, some wintry with a possibility of hail and thunder. It will turn colder during the day with afternoon highs of around 4C to 8C in fresh to strong west or northwest winds."

"Showers will become confined to western and northern counties on Saturday night with long dry periods elsewhere."

Sunday is again expected to prove unsettled with a spell of rain likely to push north-eastwards across the country though it will feel slightly warmer with temperatures reaching 11C in some areas.

The worst of the cold snap will hit Northern Ireland where a snow and ice warning will come into force from Thursday night until 10am on Friday morning.

Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry are included in the warning with commuters advised that there is a risk of travel disruption due to the impending conditions.