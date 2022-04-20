| -1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

XE variant’s threat is lower but it’s a reminder that vaccines will weaken as Covid-19 mutates

Q&A

Vaccinations will continue to be used and developed as Covid-19 mutates. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Vaccinations will continue to be used and developed as Covid-19 mutates. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Vaccinations will continue to be used and developed as Covid-19 mutates. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Vaccinations will continue to be used and developed as Covid-19 mutates. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

We suspected it was already here but now we know. The latest Covid-19 variant under the spotlight, called XE, has been found here and is likely to be circulating – although at a low level at this point

It comes as we emerge from the latest wave with a fall in infections and patients in intensive care, boding well for the months ahead.

Most Watched

Privacy