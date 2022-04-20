XE variant’s threat is lower but it’s a reminder that vaccines will weaken as Covid-19 mutates

We suspected it was already here but now we know. The latest Covid-19 variant under the spotlight, called XE, has been found here and is likely to be circulating – although at a low level at this point

It comes as we emerge from the latest wave with a fall in infections and patients in intensive care, boding well for the months ahead.

So will this pose much of a setback and what do we know about this variant so far?

Hybrid strain

XE is a hybrid of two strains of Omicron which have made their mark here. They are BA.1 which arrived late last year, and BA.2 which has displaced it in recent months.

Read More

Both spread very easily and the hybrid version may be around 10pc more transmissible than BA.2. Scientists say XE is known as a recombinant variant which forms when one strain picks up some genetic material from another. These recombinants have happened before.

Spread so far

One case has been sequenced in Ireland and it is travel-related. Sequencing is an in-depth analysis of the virus which signals that it is here and can indicate how strongly it is present. It is expected to be circulating here at low levels with the BA.2 strain still dominant.

There have been around 2,000 cases in the UK but it was first found there in mid-January. So its journey has been slow enough. It has also been found in other European countries and in India.

Devil you know

Although much still needs to be learnt about this variant there is some comfort in that it comes from the Omicron family. We already know Omicron is less severe.

Vaccines wane over time in shielding people from getting the virus they target. But people who are vaccinated and boosted will have good protection against getting severely ill if they do catch it.

XE will still pose a risk to people who are unvaccinated. The arrival of yet another variant emphasises the need for updated vaccines which can offer broader protection. These are expected in the summer and autumn.

Current vaccines are still based on the original 2020 Wuhan strain. Hundreds of thousands of people in this country who are eligible for

a booster shot have yet to avail of one.

Tracking the variant

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is closely monitoring XE.

It has not declared it a variant of concern. Early estimates based on preliminary data is that it has a growth rate advantage of around 10pc, compared to BA.2, it said.

If that growth rate is confirmed the new variant would be 1.1 times more transmissible. Professor Luke O’Neill, of Dublin’s Trinity College, said he believes the antiviral medicines which can be given to vulnerable people early on and who catch the virus will respond well to it.

However, he said more needs to be known about the variant and pointed out it has three extra mutations which need to be looked at closely. It has yet to be seen how mutations might have an impact on vaccines.

Optimistic outlook

The good news is that the signs continue to show this wave is receding for now

Figures show the positivity rate among people going for a HSE PCR test fell to under 19pc with a seven-day positivity rate of 22.7pc, contrasting with a positivity rate of nearly 50pc in late March.

It does not take into account positive home antigen tests and there is still a significant amount of Covid-19 circulating.

There were nearly 15,000 new cases of the virus reported over the Easter break.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care fell to 44 yesterday – down from 57 last Thursday and the lowest level since around St Patrick’s Day. However there was a slight increase in the numbers of patients in hospital overall, rising to 750, up from 742 on Sunday.

The worst scenario would be for the XE variant to cause more infections, forcing hospitals to increase infection control measures again for patients who are sick directly due to the virus and those treated for another illness but testing positive.