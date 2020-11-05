Writing’s on wall: Campaign to raise profile of women’s sports a success

Final hurdle: The tought-provoking mural unveiled by the 20x20 campaign at Temple Bar, Dublin, this week. Photo: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Murals about the future of women in sport have been unveiled in both Dublin and Galway by the 20x20 campaign.

The 20x20 movement sought to increase public and media engagement with female sports, and recently came to a close with the ‘What’s Next for Women in Sport?’ virtual event.

The two murals can be found at Curved Street in Dublin’s Temple Bar, and in Eyre Square, Galway.

The hope is that the murals will help to continue the conversation about women and sport.

The 20x20 campaign began in October 2018 and leaves the public with one final message – ‘Think it, ask it’.

It is calling on everyone involved in sport to ask serious questions of both themselves and society about what is next for women’s games.

There were three main aims that the campaign hoped to achieve – 20pc more media coverage of women in sport, 20pc more female participation at player, coach, referee and administrative level, and 20pc more attendance at women’s games.

Recent research found that 80pc of the population are more aware of women’s sport since the launch of the campaign, while 61pc are more likely to support women’s sport.

The research also found that Independent.ie was the best website for coverage of women’s sport.

The final virtual event included an address from tennis icon Martina Navratilova, and a panel with various Irish sporting legends including Sonia O’Sullivan and Brian O’Driscoll.

Online Editors