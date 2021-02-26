Would-be murder victim saved through ‘miraculous’ luck when bullet joined an artery and vein

A would-be murder victim survived an attempt on his life through "a miraculous piece of medical luck" when his gunshot wounds formed an abnormal connection between an artery and a vein, stopping him from bleeding out.

At the sentencing hearing today of getaway driver Alan Graham (49) the Central Criminal Court heard how Lee Boylan sustained three gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck as he sat in his van in broad daylight in a highly populated area in west Dublin.

The court heard the then 24-year-old would have bled to death if his carotid artery and jugular vein had not joined in a "arteriovenous fistula", an abnormal connection between an artery and a vein that stopped the bleeding.

Mr Boylan was left with life-changing injuries, the court heard, because an organised criminal gang "perceived" he had been involved in the murder of a man in December 2018. The three bullets cannot be removed from the victim and remain in his body.

The father, whose three-year-old child was supposed to be with him in his van that day, asked gardaí in the ambulance on the way to the hospital not to let him die.

Last month, Alan Graham of Davin Gardens, Cahirdavin, Limerick, pleaded guilty to having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation and participating in activities with the intention of facilitating the commission by the criminal organisation of the offence of attempted murder of Mr Boylan (26) or being reckless as to same at Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on March 6, 2019.

At a brief hearing last month, prosecution counsel Pauline Walley SC said there were two counts on the indictment and a "nolle prosequi" will be entered on the attempted murder charge after the defendant is sentenced.

This means the State will not be proceeding with the prosecution against Graham on the first count of attempted murder.

At today's sentence hearing, Detective Sergeant Shane McCartan detailed the background to the shooting.

The detective described the incident as a "sophisticated stakeout" of a car wash.

Extensive CCTV footage of the shooting was retrieved by gardai and it captured the gunman firing a number of shots before running into a nearby estate.

Dash-cam footage also showed the facial image of Graham and there were a number of accounts given by eye witness statements, said Ms Walley. It is believed that the gunman retrieved the weapon from a nearby hedge prior to Mr Boylan's van leaving the car wash, said the detective. There was also evidence depicting Graham emerging from Saddler's estate after the BMW was burned.

Graham is well known to gardai for drug offences. The accused was heavily involved in the drug scene in 2010 and received a 10-year sentence in 2012 for possessing cocaine for sale and supply after being caught with €750,000 worth of cocaine and €200,000 in cash. He was released from prison in May 2018, about ten months before this incident.

Under cross-examination, DetSgt McCartan agreed with defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC that his client was a drug addict of very long standing. The detective also agreed that Graham was still beholden to a debt as a result of the seizure of cocaine in 2010 and a previous bail hearing heard that he would "be forced to commit other serious crimes to repay" the debts upon his release from prison. Mr O'Higgins said that mitigating factors were his client’s guilty plea, his remorse and the fact he had been a "a very bad abuser" of drugs for many years.

The barrister asked the court to consider that his client was in debt at the time, "living from hand to mouth" and was a particularly vulnerable person due to being under pressure for a drug debt.

Counsel also asked the court to take into account that there is a very difficult regime in prison at present with nearly 22-hour lock-up due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Prison was never easy and in the present circumstances it is considerably harder than it ever has been," he added. Mr Justice Michael White remanded the defendant in custody until March 12, when he will be sentenced.

Online Editors