‘Worst hospital overcrowding since start of pandemic’ as 381 on trolleys nationwide

Overcrowding in Irish hospitals has reached its highest point since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO).

Figures released today by INMO show that there are a total of 381 patients on trolleys across the country today.

Cork University Hospital has the most patients on trolleys in the country today, with 47 in total in their emergency department.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is the second highest with 41 patients on trolleys, 33 are in the emergency department and eight are on a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Galway (UHG) is the third highest in the country with 39, 35 people are on trolleys in the emergency department while four are on a different ward.

Temple Street Children’s University Hospital currently has one patient on a trolley in the emergency department.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“Our health service is rapidly swinging from a COVID crisis back into an overcrowding crisis. The HSE said at the start of the pandemic that overcrowding would not be tolerated, but it has been on the rise consistently in recent months.

“Our members cannot withstand the pressures of overcrowding twinned with the pressure of another wave of COVID.

“If we continue along the current trajectory, patients and staff will find themselves in a dire situation.

“The HSE need a laser-like focus on hospitals to get overcrowding figures down. That means scaling back services in badly hit hospitals, taking on extra capacity from private hospitals, and supporting GPs to return to their normal clinical work.”

It comes as hospitals have seen a surge in attendances at emergency departments since the beginning of the summer.

They include patients who do not need admission who may have injuries linked to increased activity as the country opened up.

However, they also include people who need to be in a hospital bed, in some cases with conditions which were not fully treated during lockdown.

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at University Hospital Limerick as efforts are continuing to manage an outbreak of Covid-19.

UL Hospitals Group said last Friday that two wards are currently affected.

Visiting to all inpatient wards at UHL is being restricted as a precaution.

Restrictions on visits to the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit at UHL also remain in force.

"We regret any inconvenience this visiting ban causes for patients and their loved ones. Our outbreak control team has convened, and hospital management has decided it is now necessary to reimpose these measures in the interests of patient safety and keeping essential services open for all our patients,” it added.

"It is unfortunate that these measures follow so soon after the easing of these difficult visiting restrictions at UHL was announced on July 28. Anybody who has already booked a visit through our ward managers can proceed with their visit as planned - and subject to the Covid-19 protocols (temperature check, face mask, hand hygiene and questionnaire). However, no new bookings for visits will be facilitated until further notice," they added.

The restrictions on hospital activity during lockdown meant that emergency departments were manageable.

In 2019 trolley numbers reached record levels and breached over 700 on particular days.