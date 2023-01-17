World’s oldest living person, French nun Sr Andre, dies aged 118

Sr Andre at the age of 116. Photo: David Tavella via AP.

French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, has died at the age of 118 in a nursing home.

Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived Covid-19 last year.

She was born on February 11, 1904, and was the world's oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group's (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

Sr Andre died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon today, a spokesperson confirmed.

"There is great sadness but... it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it's a liberation," said Mr Tavella, of the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home.

"People say that work kills, for me work kept me alive, I kept working until I was 108," Sr Andre said previously.

Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, was the oldest person ever when she died at 122 in 1997.