World is gripped by extreme weather as temperatures in Europe close to hitting 50C

Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East

A woman refreshes herself at a fountain in Aci Trezza, near Catania, Sicily, Italy. Photo: AP

Firefighters and aircraft battled fresh blazes across the Mediterranean while thick smoke from wildfires meant Siberians were warned to remain indoors .

This came as extreme weather continued to grip the world yesterday.

The crisis comes just days after the UN panel on climate change warned that the world was dangerously close to irreversible global warming.

In the Russian Siberian region of Yakutia, the governor declared yesterday to be a non-working day and urged people to stay indoors to avoid inhaling fumes from fires that have been burning for weeks.

“Smoke from the fires has an extremely negative effect on people’s well-being,” said Aisen Nikolayev.

In Yakutsk, the regional capital, flights were cancelled because of poor visibility.

Across Yakutia, wildfires have destroyed 22.7 million acres – an area the size of Portugal – and smoke has drifted as far as the North Pole.

Wildfires have also broken out this week across Europe.

In Algeria, 22 people were arrested, suspected of being behind fires that have killed 65.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the president, called it a “disaster”.

In Italy, blazes have been recorded in the southern region of Calabria and the islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

The government issued its highest-level heat warning for 15 cities, with two more cities to be included today as temperatures soared to nearly 40C.

North of Rome, Canadair water-bombing aircraft flew continuous missions to collect water from lakes and dump it on forest fires.

Italy has been hard hit by the ‘Lucifer’ heat dome effect blanketing the Mediterranean, with a temperature of nearly 49C registered in Sicily – a record for Europe.

In Greece, where there had been hope that the country’s devastating wildfires were under control, a new blaze flared on the scorched island of Evia in the Aegean.

Four water-dumping aircraft and six helicopters were sent to tackle the fire on the island, the second largest in Greece after Crete.

Meanwhile, in Spain, firefighters managed to bring under control a forest fire in the region of Catalonia, while dozens of emergency workers battled another one near the town of Rubia, in the normally temperate northwest area of Galicia.

Temperatures were expected to reach 36C to 40C across Spain but could spike as high as 46C in Andalusia, warned the national weather office.

In Turkey the death toll from flash floods rose to more than 30

. The floods came just as Turkey had managed to douse wildfires that killed eight people and burnt large areas of forest along the Mediterranean coast.

Japan has also been hit by torrential rain.

Tens of thousands were urged to evacuate yesterday as “unprecedented” levels of rain hit the west of the country.

“There is a possibility that a grave disaster will occur” in the coming days, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The worst rainfall was in the Hiroshima prefecture, where evacuation orders were issued to 70,000 people.

“This is a level of heavy rain that we have never experienced before,” the agency said.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]