World Health Organisation backs AstraZeneca jab and says vaccinations should continue as ‘benefits outweigh the risks’

The World Health Organisation said today that "at this time it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and it recommends that vaccinations continue”.

The statement today comes as the European Medicines Agency is tomorrow due to reveal the findings of its investigations into reports of blood clotting events among people who received the vaccine in Europe.

Ireland is one of seventeen countries which has put its use on hold.

WHO's own safety committee is also investigating the reports.

Read More

In a statement today WHO said some countries has put on a hold on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure based on reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in persons who had received the vaccine.

Other countries in the EU – having considered the same information - have decided to continue using the vaccine in their immunization programmes.

"Vaccination against Covid-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally.

It pointed out that In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunization. This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself, but it is good practice to investigate them. It also shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place.

WHO said it it is in regular contact with the European Medicines Agency and regulators around the world for the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine safety.

The Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca.

Once that review is completed, the WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public.

It said that at this time it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.

Read More

Online Editors