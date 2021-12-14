Workers’ union calls for additional payment for retail staff as reports of abuse increase

A workers’ union said retail staff who are experiencing abuse from customers should get an additional payment in the run up to Christmas.

The trade union Mandate – which represents 30,000 retail workers - said there has been worrying reports of increased abuse towards shop workers in recent weeks, with some being kicked, spat at and verbally abused.

Mandate's General Secretary Gerry Light said the payment should be made by employers or be part of wider rewards to reflect the efforts of frontline retail workers during the pandemic.

It comes as during the pandemic some businesses paid shop worker additional payments of 10pc. These arrangements have been maintained but some retailers but not all.

"There should be appropriate recognition," Mr Light told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

"We would say very strongly that the payment – as much as is possible – should be permanent in nature and shouldn’t be a one-off show of gratitude from employers to employees,” he added.

Mr Light said the health and safety of workers is the key issue and while Christmas is “always a very extremely stressful time for retail workers” this has been “magnified considerably since the arrival of the Covid pandemic".

Speaking on the same programme, two workers who experienced abuse from shoppers said the level of abuse has increased in the build up to Christmas - due to longer queues, greater numbers shopping and enhanced Covid-19 safety measures.

One worker said: "In the last three weeks, you can see it, there is a slight air of panic on people when they are shopping. You see customers getting more irate and more aggressive at this time of year.

"In the last couple of weeks, we are trying to pack the shelves and customers are telling us: 'get out of the way' and 'you shouldn’t be my way.”

The same worker was verbally abused by a woman because a gluten free black pudding she was looking for was out of stock.

"Three weeks ago this woman came and she asked me did we have the black pudding and I said ‘no, we are out of stock’. It was a gluten free black pudding. She said ‘why don’t you f*****g have it? It’s missing for the last three f****ing weeks. What kind of a f*****g supermarket is this?’” he added.

Meanwhile, a retail work in the west of the country was spat at, kicked, called names and cursed at as he managed a shop queue.

Mandate said reports of these incident are rising and it is urging customer to show respect to retail staff; which the union has described as essential frontline workers.

Despite these incidents, Mr Light said the majority of customers are supportive and respectful of shop workers.

Christmas is "always a difficult time for retail workers, but the prolonged nature of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent spike in numbers is clearly exacerbating the stress levels this year," he added.

Mandate has called for employers to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

Mr Light said his union is also in constant contact with employers regarding wage levels, basic pay and payment arrangements.

