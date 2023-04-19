Worker in Carrigtwohill on life support after industrial accident at US multinational

An investigation will also be conducted by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA)

A MAN is now on a life support machine after an industrial accident at the plant of a US multinational in Cork.

The family of the 41 year old man - who was seriously injured following an industrial accident at the Stryker plant in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork at lunchtime on Tuesday - has now asked members of the public to keep him in their prayers.

The family of the worker, who has not been named, released a statement to Cork's RedFM about the incident.

They said that they were writing with a "heavy heart" after their family received the "worst news" of an accident at the plant in Anngrove, Carrigtwohill.

"A close family member was the chap who was very seriously injured during the incident and he sustained massive burns."

"Though, I cannot divulge any specific personal information, I would like to ask the good people of Cork and beyond, for their heartfelt prayers."

"He (the injured man) is a kind, mild-mannered family man, 41 years old, with a loving wife, a baby, a young child and a stepson - who are his world. He was living the perfect life until 1pm yesterday."

"His devoted parents, wife and siblings are devastated and keeping vigil at the hospital. He was in surgery until late last night and is now on life support."

The statement added that the extended family are "heartbroken and feel helpless" at this shocking turn of events.

"I just wanted to put the human side of the story out there, so that (people) might keep him in their thoughts and prayers, that he will pull through, as all we have is hope and prayer."

The incident occurred at the premises of the medical equipment manufacturer in east Cork at 1.09pm on Tuesday.

Two men suffered burns while working on the roof when a mini explosion occurred.

One man was seriously injured and was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance.

Three units of the Cork County Fire Service attended at the scene alongside the emergency services and members of Stryker's trained fire fighting force.

Gardai were also in attendance.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will conduct an investigation into the incident which is routine for all workplace incidents where individuals are injured.

Stryker employs around 4,000 people at six locations in Cork and established its location base in 1998.

The US multinational medical company was named Cork Company of the Year in February at a function in Cork City Hall.

Cork is a manufacturing, supply chain and research and development hub for Stryker.

In the aftermath of the accident Stryker issued a statement in which it expressed its commitment to a "safe and healthy work environment at all of their facilities".

The company is working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident.