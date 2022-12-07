Wordle, Queen Elizabeth, Oligarchs and Pornstar Martinis – what we googled in 2022

Wordle, Queen Elizabeth, Oligarchs and Pornstar Martini recipes - what we googled in 2022 offers a glimpse at the topics vexing the nation throughout the year.

It seems we became a nation of puzzlers, fixated on guessing a five-letter word in six tense tries, according to the top Google search for the year.

The ‘Google Year in Search’ results shows Wordle, a word game invented by software engineer, James Wardle, hit the top spot of Google searches this year.

And we were so obsessed with the puzzle, the question ‘How to play Wordle’ also placed as number three on the ‘How to’ Google search list.

Infact online puzzles occupied the top seven out of 10 tech searches on Google.

Quordle, a harder version of the game but unaffiliated, featured as the third most searched on the tech list, followed by Globle, a guess the country game, Nerdle, a maths quiz, Foclach, an Irish language game and Octordle, another word quiz.

The war in Ukraine has stayed in the nation’s minds all year, placing number two in the most searched for. While NATO was the most searched for in the ‘What is’ category. And Vladimir Putin was the fourth most searched for in the People list.

The question ‘What is an Oligarch?’ placed fourth highest on the ‘What is’ list.

Queen Elizabeth’s death also featured highly in the nation’s consciousness. The longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history, who served for 70 years, was the third most searched person in the 2022 ‘Losses’ list.

While Ashling Murphy was the second most searched for person in this category. The nation united to mourn the 23-year-old teacher’s death in Co Offaly in January of this year, when she was killed while out running.

Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, as two friends-turned bitter rivals, secured the fifth spot of the most searched movies of 2022.

But it was the international hits that were the most searched for. The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, as a rather emo version of the superhero, was the most Googled movie of 2022.

And Top Gun: Maverick, saw us relive the ‘80s in the modern day. Tom Cruise’s revival as Maverick, the older, no less brave but not much wiser pilot, placed fourth.

It’s no surprise the World Cup has found itself atop the sports-related searches as the tournament continues in Qatar. Ireland also keenly googled the Australian Open and Ireland vs New Zealand. This perhaps had a little something to do with Ireland’s victorious win against the All Blacks.

And the Hollywood conflict of the century was on everyone’s lips and in everyone’s Google search. Movie star Johnny Depp was the most searched person of 2022, followed by Amber Heard.

And we still haven’t lost our humour. The fifth most searched person was the shortest-lived British Prime Minister of all time, Liz Truss.

Truss served just 44 days in office and lost out to the Daily Star’s lettuce, a vegetable the British newspaper installed to prove it could outlive the former Tory leader.

Our interest in our dysfunctional neighbours also continued with another popular search. The former British Health Minister, Matt Hancock, was on the google list.

Refusing to be publicly shamed, Hancock tried to win the hearts of the nation back. And the question remains if he succeeded, by coming third in Virgin Media’s reality show, I’m A Celebrity. Hancock was the eighth most googled person of the year, as a result.

In spite of the full reopening of bars and restaurants this year, the 2022 results confirmed that Ireland still loves a homemade cocktail with ‘Pornstar Martini Recipe’ topping the recipe list.

Search was also strong for food recipes like ‘Mushroom Soup Recipe’, ‘Spaghetti Bolognese Recipe’ and ‘Overnight Oats Recipe’.

Although the lockdowns are dead and gone, 2022 still saw the very top two Google ‘How to’ searches dominated by Covid. The most searched for question was ‘How to get a covid cert,’ followed by ‘How to book PCR.’

The fourth most searched for ‘How to’ also showed Covid still wasn’t far from our minds of realities. ‘How to do antigen’ searches highlight how the virus is still very present in society.

But the Irish can always be proud of our giving side. The ninth most searched for ‘How to’ was of course, ‘How to help Ukraine.’ And did we ever. More than 62,000 Ukrainian refugees live in Ireland. And many live with Irish families, who’ve made those fleeing war, feel at home.

