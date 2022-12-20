Women’s Aid warns increased ‘economic abuse’ due to cost-of-living crisis

A domestic abuse charity has warned that the cost-of-living crisis means some women and their children will be cold this Christmas.

The domestic violence service Women’s Aid said the crisis has led to increased levels of “economic abuse”.

The charity runs a 24 hour national freephone helpline which will be open “all day, every day” over the Christmas period.

It said Christmas offers no “respite” for its service users, as many women spend the festive season “walking on eggshells” and experience “sudden flashes of violence” directed at them and their children.

For women who have left their abusive relationships, Women’s Aid said Christmas can be used by their ex-partners to control and abuse both them and their children.

Women’s Aid has heard of former partners “withholding maintenance, not honouring access arrangements and using presents for the children as a coercive bargaining tool”.

Chief executive of Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson, said the “abuse won’t stop for Christmas but neither do we”.

“Often the abuse they are suffering is more frequent and more severe with women disclosing that they have been assaulted, hospitalised, being degraded and called the most horrible names,” she said.

“Just because it is the festive season, it doesn’t mean that physical, emotional, sexual and economic abuse goes away.

"Women tell us that their ex-partners are threatening to withhold finances and presents for the children unless she does what he wants. Women are being manipulated and controlled by their partners.”

Women’s Aid said it does not expect a spike in calls on Christmas Day, as many women will work “very hard to try to keep the peace” for their children. It said it’s often the period following December 25 when the impact is known as the organisation receives an increase in calls.

Based on 2021/2022 figures, the helpline will receive 92 calls a day in December with that rising to 108 calls a day in January - an increase of 17pc.

The charity said these numbers only reflect the “tip of the iceberg, as the “vast majority” of those who suffer domestic violence and abuse will never contact a specialist support organisation.

Manager of the Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline, Linda Smith, said there is usually an increase in the volume of calls when the kids go back to school in January.

“This still may not feel safe, however, because partners can still be present and monitoring women’s movements and actions.

"We get a number of calls on a regular basis where a woman is talking and suddenly, mid-sentence the line goes or she might just say I can hear a key in the door. That happens all-year round," she said.

“The cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating already difficult and abusive situations. Economic abuse has been coming up more recently and I suspect it will continue.

"Things like there also may have been restrictions on the use of power in the house, with the heating and so on – women mightn’t be allowed to put the heating on.

“So, some women and their children will probably be spending Christmas in the cold. Women who have separated from abusive partners are also feeling the effects of the cost-of-living crisis as their partner may be withholding child maintenance in order to exercise a continued level of control despite the relationship ending,” she added.