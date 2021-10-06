Minister of Defence Simon Coveney has said the women who spoke out about abuse in the Defence Forces are “incredibly courageous” as he revealed complaints have been referred to gardaí from Defence Forces members.

Minister Coveney today pledged he would not allow a culture within the forces that labelled victims as “troublemakers” to be permitted to continue.

He made the statement after carrying out enquiries into cases of sexual assault, harassment and bullying.

The issue was raised by RTÉ documentary Women of Honour and Minister Coveney has held a meeting with the women involved in that show, to inform an inquiry going forward.

“Those that have contributed to the Women of Honour documentary and the meeting since then, have been incredibly courageous,” Mr Coveney told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One..

“They care about the Defence Forces and the people working in the Defence Forces.

“We are responding to the issues they raised. I spent time with service personnel, who expressed concern to me.

“The Women of Honour programme encouraged people to speak out, to fix something in the Defence Forces that’s very wrong.

“It’s a culture some continue to hold, that allows people to be bullied and harassed, it's not acceptable to me…”

Mr Coveney said the right people needed to be selected to conduct a “completely independent review to look at procedures in the Defence Forces to stamp out (abuse) and introduce a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment and assault.”

The Department of Defence is now holding discussions with international experts to assist in an inquiry into the allegations.

Minister Coveney said some of the cases he was aware of that had been reported to gardaí were covered by protected disclosures, thus he felt it “not appropriate for me to talk about (these).”

However, he added, the “serious” cases stood in the “single figures”.

Though he added, they were by no means “the end of the story, because what I’m hearing from serving members of the Defence Forces is the structures and processes are not there.”

Instead, he added, those making complaints were potentially labelled “troublemakers”.

“That’s not an atmosphere I can allow to continue…” he said.

“If someone is isolated, bullied they need to be supported,” he added.

He said Rape Crisis had been installed to assist those who’d suffered abuse.

The minister said he aimed to implement a review within three weeks, such was the urgency of the matter, he felt.

“Those who had the courage to tell their stories believe in this review and are happy the terms of reference covers the issues they raised,” he said.