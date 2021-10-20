Women over 65 been urged to protect their bone health as they represent 69pc of patients hospitalised with osteoporosis-related hip fractures

Women over the age of 65 have been urged to protect their bone health as they represent 69pc of patients hospitalised with osteoporosis-related hip fractures in Ireland.

Irish Osteoporosis Society ambassador and TV presenter, Mary Kennedy, has teamed up with the charity to mark World Osteoporosis Day today.

Ms Kennedy encouraged women to start thinking about protecting their bone health.

“I had never given much thought to my bone health until I learned about the risks, particularly to women my own age, over 65.

"There are some simple steps to take to help protect your bones. For example, every day, I make sure that I take the daily recommended amounts of calcium and Vitamin D and I also try to ensure I get my 5-a-day when it comes to fruit and vegetables.

“Regular exercise is part of my daily routine. I like to get out for a walk almost every day. I would encourage all women to speak to their GP about potential risk factors and steps that can be taken to help protect bone health or visit the Irish Osteoporosis Society website,” she said.

The charity recently conducted a survey of GPs across the country who revealed that 92pc of patients diagnosed with osteoporosis after suffering a fracture are surprised with their diagnosis.

In 2019, almost 4,000 people were hospitalised for osteoporosis related hip fractures in Ireland, of which 69pc were female.

The findings show that 53pc of women are at an increased risk of having a fragility fracture still untreated for osteoporosis, leaving a large proportion of women at risk of debilitating, but preventable, fractures. Some of which can occur from something as simple as a sneeze or bending over to tie a shoelace.

Professor Moira O’Brien, founder of the Irish Osteoporosis Society, described the diagnosis rate as shocking, considering most fractures can be prevented and osteoporosis, unlike many diseases, is treatable.

“Early diagnosis of this silent disease is extremely important to help people, particularly women, avoid potentially life changing injuries. Our recent GP survey indicates clearly that more awareness is needed but also GP’s need better access to resources like DXA scans, which in some areas GP’s can send public patients to several private clinics.

“We know that recovery from bone fractures can be very difficult, so we are asking people to become aware of their bone health and speak to their GP or contact us at the Irish Osteoporosis Society, this World Osteoporosis Day,” she said.

Certain risk factors for osteoporosis include being a woman aged over 65, having a history of osteoporosis in your family and having a history of broken bones.

Other risk factors include being a smoker, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and having a low body weight.

Some 54pc of the GPs surveyed admitted that a lack of resources has a negative impact on diagnosing osteoporosis, making it important that each patient has a better understanding of the risk factors in order to manage their bone health and raise any concerns with their own GP.