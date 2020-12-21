‘Women are phoning from their bathroom with shower turned on’ – 41pc spike in calls to Women’s Aid during pandemic

Sarah Benson (centre), CEO of Women's Aid has said calls for help have soared during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

There have been almost 18,000 calls to Women’s Aid during the Covid-19 pandemic as calls for help to the domestic abuse helpline have soared.

Figures from March 23 to November 30 show 17,729 calls, compared to 12,506 last year.

The charity says it’s staff and volunteers on the helpline (1800 341900) are preparing for the Christmas period with women calling worried about their partner’s abusive behaviour and financial stress.

Women’s Aid says that the vast majority of those who suffer domestic violence and abuse will never actually reach out to a specialist support organisation meaning the increased numbers only reflect the tip of the iceberg.

CEO of Women’s Aid Sarah Benson has said she is “very concerned” about the prospect of another lockdown in January as it may deter victims from getting in touch after the Christmas period, when there is traditionally an increase in calls.

“In recent months we have received calls from women phoning in garden sheds, their cars or bathroom with the shower turned on to mask the conversation. Usually after Christmas, people go back to work and the kids go back to school and it creates that breathing space for taking the opportunity to reach out for support. That may not be an option this time around.”

Ms Benson said “the abuse won’t stop for Christmas, but neither do we” adding that their organisation will be open 24 hours a day every day, including Christmas and over the New Year.

Ms Benson highlighted that some women share stories of “their ex-partners threatening to withhold finances and presents for the children unless she does what he wants.

“[Some] women are being manipulated and controlled by their partners,” Ms Benson pointed out.

Women’s Aid is running a social media campaign called ‘Don’t Suffer in Silence’ over the Christmas and New Year, highlighting the supports that are available for victims of domestic abuse.

The charity hope this will encourage more people to reach out and are calling for more community vigilance and for family and friends to be mindful of looking for and reaching out to anybody they are worried about who might be in a difficult situation.

“We need to continue to give women the opportunity to talk things through and offer the support they need, when they need it. We are here for every woman who needs to talk about anything that is making them anxious, worried and fearful about their partner. Every call is important so please just pick up the phone,” Ms Benson concluded.

Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900, available 7 days. Instant Message Support Service and further information available daily on www.womensaid.ie.

