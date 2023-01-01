Woman whose body was discovered in apartment named as Bruna Fonseca

Irish police continue to question a man in his 20s.

The body of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca was discovered in an apartment in Co Cork on Sunday (Family handout/PA)

A woman whose body was found in an apartment in Co Cork has been named by police as 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca.

A man continues to be questioned by Irish police after he was arrested following the discovery of Ms Fonseca.

The emergency services were alerted at about 6.30am on Sunday.

The woman was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later.

A police spokesperson said: “Garda in Cork continue to investigate the death of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca whose body was discovered in a residential property on Liberty Street, Cork City, this morning.

“A post-mortem examination has been completed by Dr Margot Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

“Investigating gardai continue to detain a man aged in his 20s arrested this morning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

“The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) and a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased.

“Divisional Scenes of Crime officers are continuing to examine the crime scene which remains sealed off.”