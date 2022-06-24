Woman who gave birth and put the newborn in a bin tells court of ‘regular beatings’ from her father

A father walked out of a courtroom as a letter was read aloud from his daughter saying he had subjected the young woman to "regular beatings" throughout her life.

The letter sought to explain the personal circumstances of the woman when, aged 19, she gave birth to a baby before putting the newborn in a bin at a Caredoc on the Cork Road, Waterford in April 2018.

The woman was later found guilty of the manslaughter and neglect of the little girl.

The judge stopped the woman's sentencing proceedings to enquire whether the man who had stormed out of the courtroom was the girl's father, noting that the letter "painted a different picture" to when he had been consoling the defendant in the dock only minutes earlier.

It was confirmed by the defence who said the two do not have a good relationship.

Judge O’Kelly held off on making a decision on whether the woman should serve a jail term, calling it a complex, tragic and strange case which required careful balance from the court.

Senior counsel for the prosecution, Fiona Murphy, said the State's case was that the placing of the baby in the bin, walking away and not mentioning it was the substantial cause of death of the baby.

In her letter to the court, the woman, now 23 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she wanted to give the court an understanding of her "personal circumstances" during her pregnancy .

She wrote that she was "living in fear" from her father, who she alleged was "abusive" to her and her mother and would regularly punch and verbally assault them.

"One comment would result in a beating for no reason whatsoever," she said. "After the beatings I would always be blamed."

She said she "felt on my own" throughout the pregnancy.

She said she feared what her father would do if he found out she was pregnant and that she entered a "state of denial and shock" over her pregnancy and "convinced" herself that she was not pregnant.

She claimed the father of the child, with whom she was in a casual relationship, did not offer support.

"I will live with the consequences for as long as I live," she concluded.

Defence barrister Kieran O'Loughlin earlier told the court that while the woman had not come to the attention of gardaí outside of the case at hand,

gardaí were called to her family home several times for disturbances within the household.

The court heard that she had a supportive family but, after repeatedly denying the pregnancy when asked by her mother, she moved in with her grandmother.

Mr O'Loughlin said his client accepted the verdict of the jury on the manslaughter charge and he believed she accepted the verdict of neglect as well.

She began attending psychiatric counselling in December which Mr O'Loughlin said have given her greater insight into her actions.

Judge O'Kelly said he would hold off on making a decision on the day as he wanted to read the submissions regarding the woman in an "un-pressured setting".

"It's a very sad and tragic case involving the strangest of circumstances," he said.

"An entirely innocent baby died as a result of [the woman's] inattention or belief that the child was born beyond hope of living."

Among the reports the judge must consider, include an academic study on how girls react to pregnancy by a midwifery lecturer in University of

Limerick, a consultant psychiatrist's report on the defendant and a report by the probation service.

Gardaí were notified after doctors at University Hospital Waterford found indications that she had recently given birth, following the woman getting referred by a GP at Caredoc.

A search of the medical centre found the body of a full-term baby girl in a bin, a number of hours after the girl was born.

The court heard that while she was at Caredoc, the woman went into the toilet and gave birth to a baby girl.

She placed the baby in a bin and returned to the doctor’s room but said nothing about the baby.

The judge revoked the woman's bail and remanded her in custody until July 5, when he will declare his decision on her sentence.