Woman rescued from freezing river by two hero gardaí after her car skids off road

The scene of the incident in Askeaton, Co Limerick. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

Motorists have been urged drivers to take extra care after a car skidded off the road and plunged into the River Deel in Co Limerick.

Two gardaí waded into the freezing water to rescue the driver who had become trapped in her car due to strong currants in the river.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, thanked her rescuers, gardaí Michael Hally and Andrew Maher, as well as the ambulance and fire service personnel who attended the scene.

“Without their help, who knows what could have happened to me,” she said.

Gardai in Rathkeale received a report shortly after 7pm on Saturday that a car had gone into the river in Newbridge, Askeaton.

The car was said to have skidded off the road and into the river with water quickly rising in the car, reaching waist level within moments.

Garda Hally and Garda Maher raced to the scene where they found the driver unable to open her car door due to strong currents in the river.

They quickly entered the water where they were able to bring the distressed woman to safety.

Emergency services on the scene carried out a check on the driver who was visibly shaken but had suffered no injuries.

Speaking today, Inspector Andrew Lacey said the two gardaí deserved enormous praise for their quick actions which resulted in bringing the woman to safety unharmed.

“Keeping people safe is at the heart of everything we do and this is another great example of our commitment.

“The conditions on the night can't be underestimated as the temperature was around -6 ℃,” he said.

Insp Lacey urged motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads as frost and ice warnings remain in place throughout the country.

"At all times of the year we should take care on the roads, but lately we have had icy conditions which require drivers to take extra precaution on the roads.

“Ensure you leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front and avoid harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Make sure your vehicle is winter ready,” he warned.

