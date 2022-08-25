Woman left in wheelchair after crash still waiting on compensation seven years after life-altering injuries

The stepfather of a young woman who was left paralysed after a car crash through no fault of her own believes his daughter “has been let down by the justice system in this country badly”.

Now confined for life to a wheelchair, Anastassiya Kravtsova (24) from Lisburn suffered horrific injuries when the car she was in overturned on a road in Ballynahinch, Co Down, on March 15, 2015.

More than seven years later, she is still waiting on her compensation.

Ms Kravtsova’s ex-boyfriend Beres Szabolcs left Northern Ireland without a trace while the traumatised teen was recovering. Almost two years later, she saw photos on Facebook of the Hungarian national marrying a new woman in Italy, whom he now shares a child with.

A European Arrest Warrant was put out for Mr Szabolcs and in 2018 he was finally extradited to NI after being found in Copenhagen.

He was found guilty of careless driving and causing grievous bodily injuries to Ms Phillips, who was only 16 at the time of the accident.

Mr Szabolcs received a sentence of eight months and was given a five-year driving ban. However, the then 28-year-old had already served five months on remand, and was released.

Paul Phillips said his stepdaughter was “disturbed” by the sentence at the time.

Now, Mr Phillips is demanding information on when she will receive the compensation she is entitled to as a result of the incident, and said that as “a concerned parent”, he wants to bring this issue to the forefront to help other families going through similar circumstances.

He said: “How can it be that a 16-year-old girl, as a passenger in a car, through no fault of her own, is sitting seven and a half years after the accident, with no outlook as to when her case will be settled, whenever the insurance company itself has stated categorically that they accept responsibility and liability?

“Why is the justice system allowing this to continue for this length of time? And why is there no conclusion in sight for Anastassiya?”

There had been delays to claims as Stormont failed to set a new compensation rate since 2017, with the situation being exacerbated by the collapse of the Executive, twice in five years.

In 2020, lawyers had warned that victims may not receive any compensation until autumn of this year, but Mr Phillips is worried that date may be further away.

The discount rate is applied to the way lump sum compensation is calculated for serious personal injury and fatal accident cases.

Expand Close Paul Phillips, stepfather of Anastassiya Phillips / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Phillips, stepfather of Anastassiya Phillips

It is intended to provide victims of serious accidents with financial compensation to secure their future and pay for necessities such as care costs. But Mr Phillips is worried that any future changes to the rate could mean Anastassiya will ultimately be entitled to even less compensation, of which she has not seen a penny yet.

In May 2021, the Department of Justice applied a much lower discount rate of minus 1.75% to the calculation of damages in NI, and in March 2022, this was revised upwards marginally to minus 1.5.

Mr Phillips is further disappointed as he feels that the justice system was “overtly lenient” in Mr Szabolcs’ sentencing, but that it has “completely let Anastassiya down”.

“He was able to travel around Europe with a warrant out for his arrest, and we took issue with the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) because we felt there was an injustice there, but the fact is that we are nearly eight years down the line, and our fear is that she’s going to be told again that there’ll be yet another delay in the case.

“We just want justice for Anastassiya. Compensation would give her the freedom to make choices in her own life, and her life has been on hold, if you think about every time she’s had to have a consultation with a solicitor and be interviewed all over again.”

Ms Kravtsova and her family parted ways with their original legal team and Mr Phillips says they have since been unsuccessful in finding new solicitors.

A PPS spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the enormous pain and suffering the events of March 2015 and the aftermath have caused Anastassiya and her family. Following careful consideration of the evidence submitted by police a decision was taken to prosecute the defendant for dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury.

“In light of forensic evidence that became available in advance of the trial the PPS accepted the defendant’s guilty plea in May 2018 to the lesser offence of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving. This step was taken in accordance with a prosecutor’s duty to keep the Test for Prosecution under continuous review.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently met with Mr and Mrs Phillips in person to provide a detailed explanation of our decision-making in this case. A detailed account of the proceedings and decision-making was also provided in writing.”

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.



