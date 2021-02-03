Woman injured in alleged assault in Dublin dies in hospital

A woman who was seriously injured following an alleged assault in the capital last month has died.

Urantsetseg Tserendorj (48), who was originally from Mongolia but working and living and Dublin, was hospitalised on January 20.

She suffered serious injuries following an alleged assault and attempted robbery near Custom House Quay, Dublin 1, at around 9.30pm.

A 15-year-old boy has since been charged in relation to the incident.

Ms Tserendorj, a mother-of-two, was being treated at the Mater Hospital where she passed away this morning.

Gardai said they are “awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination to determine the course of further investigations in the case”.

At his last appearance the court heard that the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, may face further serious charges.

Garda Mark Barry of Store St station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at the court appearance last month.

He said the teenager made no reply when charges were put to him.

There was no application for bail and he appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court before Judge Colin Daly.

Defence counsel Alison Fynes said there was no application for bail and the teen consented to being further remanded in custody for another four weeks.

Adjourning the case until 24 February next, Judge Daly told him directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions needed to be obtained. He explained that they were needed to help determine if the case should stay in the juvenile court or go to a higher court.

The boy is charged with assault causing harm contrary to Contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He also faces connected charges for attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building, in the IFSC in Dublin 1.

