Woman in her 80s dies in Co Mayo crash

The collision near Achill Sound on Friday evening involved a car and a van.

A woman in her 80s has died after a collision involving a car and a van in Co Mayo.

The incident happened on the R319 west of Achill Sound around 5.30pm on Friday evening.

The woman who died was aged in her early 80s. She was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

Her body has been removed from the scene to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The occupants of the van were not seriously injured.

The R319 remained closed on Friday night to facilitate examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The road was to remain closed overnight with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and road users with camera footage, including dash cam, who were travelling on the R319 between Achill Sound and Keel at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating gardai.