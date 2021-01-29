Woman in critical condition after being attacked in Ennis, Co. Clare

A woman (20s) was fighting for her life in hospital last night after being attacked in Ennis, Co Clare.

The incident happened in the Market Square area of the town at approximately 6pm.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick where her condition was described as critical.

A man (30s) was arrested by Gardaí and is currently detained in Shannon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

“Gardaí are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed this incident or were in the Market area of Ennis between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact them. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users, particularly those with camera footage, to contact the Incident Room at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.,” a garda spokesperson said.

