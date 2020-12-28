Woman fined €1,500 after Cork air rage incident

A WOMAN verbally abused cabin crew on a UK flight from the Canaries after a drunken row with her partner with the pilot eventually forced to divert to an Irish airport.

Gemma Campbell (33), who runs her own cleaning business in Manchester in the UK, was fined €1,500 after what Cork District Court was told was totally unacceptable behaviour in which a male flight attendant was subjected to homophobic slurs and other passengers were left very upset by the disturbance.

Campbell of Elston Road, Manchester, appeared before Judge Colm Roberts at a special sitting of Cork District Court arising out of incidents on December 27 when a Manchester-bound flight from the Canaries had to divert to Cork because of an unruly passenger.

The court was told that a Jet2 flight was en route from Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands to Manchester last Sunday.

Garda Gearoid Whelton said he attended Cork Airport on Sunday evening when the Jet2 flight with 100 passengers made an unscheduled landing.

He met the defendant on board and took her to Togher Garda Station and she was later charged with two offences.

Firstly, that she was intoxicated to such an extent on the flight as to raise fears she might endanger herself or other persons contrary to Section 2 (A-1) and Section 2 (A-4) of the Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1973.

Secondly, Campbell was charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on board as to potentially cause a breach of the peace, contrary to Section 2 (A-3) and Section 2 (A-4) of Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1973.

Garda Whelton said the aircrew had become aware of the fact the defendant was very intoxicated on board the aircraft.

When one male flight attendant approached her, she verbally abused him by calling him "a faggot".

She was very abusive to flight attendants and, when she moved to another section of the plane, remained disruptive.

Flight attendants later found an empty bottle of vodka by her seat after a verbal dispute with her partner had escalated and she continued to be abusive to the airline officials.

Eventually, the pilot decided that her behaviour required a diversion to the nearest airport in the safety interests of the other passengers on board.

Defence counsel, Emmet Boyle BL, said his client was very embarrassed by what had happened and her behaviour was entirely out of character.

She was very remorseful for what had happened and wanted to apologise to everyone involved. He said she wanted the matter dealt with as speedily as possible so she could return home.

Mr Boyle said the incident was entirely sparked by excessive alcohol - with Campbell having drank at her hotel and then at the Fuerteventura airport before departure.

Judge Roberts noted Campbell's apology, her genuine remorse, her early plea and previous good behaviour. He fined her a total of €1,500.

