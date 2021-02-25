Woman fails in court bid to have her marriage annulled ‘because husband was gay’

A WOMAN has failed in an appeal seeking to have her marriage annulled because she alleged it took place without her full consent and that her husband lacked the capacity to marry because he was gay or bisexual.

The High Court rejected her case in 2019 and the Court of Appeal upheld that decision.

The man rejected her claims.

The couple, who married in the 1990s after they both lived overseas, separated over a decade ago.

Following their separation, the Circuit Court ordered that their children should reside with their father while their mother was granted access.

The woman petitioned the High Court to have her marriage annulled on the basis that the man had allegedly subjected her to such duress that their marriage took place without her full and independent consent.

She claimed that she was under his control and was isolated from her family and friends due to his allegedly violent and threatening behaviour.

She further claimed that he lacked the capacity to enter into a sustained and caring marital relationship with her because he was mentally unstable, and was either gay or bisexual.

In a 2019 judgment Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds dismissed the woman's application on the basis there was no evidence to support her claims.

The woman had fallen well short of establishing her claims and was aggrieved that her former partner got custody of their children in the judicial separation proceedings, Ms Justice Reynolds said.

The woman, who represented herself, appealed that decision to the Court of Appeal on grounds including that she did not get a fair trial and that during the hearing the judge was biased and displayed hostility towards her.

The man opposed the appeal.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal in its entirety.

Giving the court's decision Mr Justice Donald Binchy said the reason the woman brought the proceedings seeking a decree of nullity was so she could have the Circuit Court order regarding their children's custody set aside.

Despite the fact the couple's children were adults when the appeal came on for hearing the woman opted to bring her application to a finality, which the judge said was her right, he said.

The High Court was entitled to conclude that there was a "paucity of evidence" to support her claim that her consent to marry was "given under duress," he said.

There was no evidence to suggest the woman was manipulated into getting married and was of "timid disposition" as the woman claimed.

Mr Justice Binchy said the woman had claimed that her former partner was gay or bisexual. Her evidence consisted of a claim that one of his friends had told her on their wedding day that many had, until then, assumed he was gay.

She also produced an old picture of her former partner with his arm around another male individual, a long-time friend of his. The court heard that she believed that her former husband was in an intimate relationship with that other male.

The judge said the photograph, taken when both men were in their teens, could only be described as depicting a gesture of friendship which no reasonable person could draw any conclusions as to the subject's sexuality.

The judge said there was no evidence that the man, who denied the claims, is homosexual other than the opinion formed by the woman, which seemed to be formed without any reasonable basis.

The trial judge was not just correct to hold against the woman on this point, but had "no choice" other than "arrive at the conclusion she did".

The Court of Appeal went on to reject all of the woman's other grounds of appeal including her claims that her husband suffered from a mental illness, lacked capacity to enter a marriage or that the trial judge was biased against her.

"I do not consider the manner in which the trial was conducted by the trial judge indicates any bias or hostility towards the woman on the part of the trial judge." he said.

The court also awarded legal costs to the man who was represented by lawyers.

