A women has died in a house fire in Co Donegal last night.

Gardaí have confirmed that emergency services were alerted to reports of a fire at a residence in Glenties, Co Donegal at approximately 11.30pm.

"A woman was located deceased inside the property,” a Garda statement said.

“At this time, the woman’s death is being treated as a tragic accident.

"The Coroner has been notified and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court."

It is understood the deceased woman was aged in her 70s.