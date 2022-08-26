Woman dies in a single vehicle road traffic accident in Cork

A woman has died in a single vehicle road traffic accident in Cork.

The incident occurred outside Midleton shortly before 11am today.

It brings to 105 the number of people to have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year.

That is 20 more than for the same period in 2021.

Of the 105 deaths, 46 involved drivers, 20 were motorcyclists, 18 were pedestrians, 15 were passengers, four were pedal cyclists and one each were pillion passengers and e-scooter drivers/passengers.

It is understood the elderly woman suffered fatal injuries when the car in which she was travelling was involved in a collision on St Mary's Road.

No other vehicle is believed to have been involved.

Gardaí, Midleton Fire Brigade and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

Despite desperate attempts to assist the woman, she was pronounced dead before she could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The deceased is understood to be aged in her 80s and from the east Cork area.

Gardaí are investigating the precise cause of the tragedy.

Local CCTV security camera footage will be checked and any driver who was in the area at the time and whose vehicle is equipped with dash cams is asked to contact Gardaí.