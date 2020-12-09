Woman at centre of Kerry Babies case and her siblings ask High Court to vindicate their family’s good name

Joanne Hayes, the woman wrongly accused of murdering an infant over 35 years ago, and her siblings, say the findings against them in the Kerry Babies Tribunal should be declared unfounded and incorrect by the High Court

Joanne Hayes, the woman wrongly accused of murdering an infant over 35 years ago, and her siblings, say the findings against them in the Kerry Babies Tribunal should be declared unfounded and incorrect by the High Court.

Ms Hayes, and her siblings Edmund, Kathleen and Michael Hayes, seek the declarations to finalise matters relating to events during the mid-1980s and would they say vindicate the family's good name.

In 1984 she and members of her family were arrested following the discovery of a newborn baby with multiple stab wounds in Cahersiveen, south Co Kerry, some 80km from the Hayes' home in Abbeydorney in north Co Kerry.

Read More

Read More

Read More

The parents of that child, called baby John, have never been identified, nor was his killer.

She was accused of being the mother of baby John and murdering him. Her family were accused of concealing the birth of a child.

Following their arrest in May 1984, Ms Hayes and her family say that following wrongful acts committed by gardai they were forced into making false confessions admitting the killing of baby John, which they later withdrew.

The charges were dropped in October 1984. Ms Hayes had given birth to a baby boy, named Shane, on April 13, 1984, on the family farm but that child died and was buried on the family farm.

She claims that a proper investigation of the matter by gardai would have eliminated her and her family as persons of interest.

Their arrest and interrogation, and charge were improper after a blood test in May 1984 made it clear that she was not the mother of baby John.

She was also at one point of the investigation accused by gardai of having given birth to twins, which she says was used for the purpose of malicious and continued prosecution of them before the tribunal.

The Kerry Babies Tribunal, which took place in 1984/1985, published a report which the Hayes say contained numerous findings against them that were untrue, unfounded, not supported by any evidence, and were purely speculative.

The findings against them include that Ms Hayes had assaulted her new born son with a bath brush, and choked him to death.

This finding was completely unsubstantiated, they say.

The tribunal also wrongly found, they claim, that the family lied to the tribunal, attempted a cover-up regarding Shane's death and had lied to and made false allegations against the gardai.

The tribunal also inferred, without an explanation, that the false confessions made by the Hayes family arose out of a guilty conscience. The family say there was no basis for these findings.

The tribunal also showed bias when it permitted the public airing of testimony by medical experts about Ms Hayes’ private health and gynaecological details, when it had a power to do so in private.

In 2018 Ms Hayes, from Tralee in Co Kerry, received apologies over her treatment from both the then Taoiseach, and current Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, on behalf of the State, and the then acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin.

The siblings have brought High Court proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds at the High Court on Wednesday.

Liam Reidy SC for Ms Hayes said the application was being made as part of ongoing discussions between the family and the State defendants.

If the declarations are made by the court then the defendants have agreed to prominently attach said orders to all copies of the report of the 1985 Tribunal of Inquiry, the court heard.

The judge granted the siblings' lawyers permission to serve short notice of the motions where the Hayes siblings seek the formal declarations.

The matter will return before the court next week.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Online Editors