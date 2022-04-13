Woman arrested on suspicion of elderly woman’s murder in Dublin

A woman has been arrested in relation to the murder of an elderly woman who was stabbed to death.

The shocking incident happened in a house in Dublin’s north inner-city this morning.

It is understood the two women were well known to each other.

Gardaí are not looking for any other suspects in relation to the murder.

Gardaí were alerted to the tragedy when the female suspect, who is aged in her 40s, was observed acting in an “agitated state” by people in the locality.

The dead woman, who was aged in her 80s, was found at a house on Seville Place, Dublin 1.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 11.50am.

The elderly woman was found inside the property with fatal injuries and her body remains at the scene this afternoon.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified and a post mortem will be conducted later today.

“A female aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to this incident,” a garda spokesperson said.

"She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street garda station. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

They can contact investigating gardaí at Store Street station on 01 666 8089, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.